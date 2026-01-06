PSU Bank Shares Outperform: Returns Double The Nifty Bank, Triple The Nifty 50

Over the past three months, the Nifty PSU Bank index has risen 16.07%, sharply outperforming the Nifty Bank, which gained 7.36%, and the Nifty 50, which advanced 4.33%.

The outperformance is also visible over shorter and longer periods. In the last one month, PSU bank stocks gained 5.45%, compared with 0.75% for the Nifty Bank and a marginal decline of 0.10% in the Nifty 50.

Over six months, the gap widened further, with the Nifty PSU Bank up 23.55%, while the Nifty Bank rose 5.62% and the Nifty 50 climbed just 2.76%.