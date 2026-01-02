Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Above 26,200, Sensex Up 200 Points; Devyani International, ITC In Focus

Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live Updates: Nifty Above 26,200, Sensex Up 200 Points; Devyani International, ITC In Focus
Sapphire Foods, Devyani International, Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric, NLC India are some of the stocks in focus.

02 Jan 2026, 09:38 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Nifty, Sensex open in positive. (Image: Canva AI)
Good morning readers. While Gift Nifty indicated a positive open, the markets were flat during pre-open. NSE Nifty 50 was trading 8.55 points or 0.03% higher at 26,155.10. The BSE Sensex was up 0.08 points at 85,257.52 on Friday.

ITC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Hits Three-Year Low

After falling nearly 10% on Thursday, shares of ITC Ltd. are under pressure once again on Friday, trading with cuts of almost 4%, following the government's announcement of higher excise duty on cigarettes.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 349, reaching an intraday low of Rs 345. This compares to Thursday's closing price of Rs 363. On a 12-month basis, the stock has fallen as much as 28%, though a large part of it is led by the recent drawdown.

Nifty 50 Live Updates: Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto In Green

On NSE, 11 out of 15 sectors were in the green. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto lead the advance, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma traded in red.

However, broader markets were in the green, with the NSE Midcap 150 trading 0.24% higher and NSE Smallcap was trading 0.15% higher.

Nifty Live Updates: ITC, Bajaj Auto Drag; HDFC Bank RIL Lead Gains

ITC, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Dr. Reddy's and HCLTech weighed on the Nifty 50 index.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, M&M, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki added to the Nifty 50 index.

Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened flat on Friday. The Nifty 50 opened 0.03% higher at 26,155.10 and Sensex opened 0.08% up at 85,259.36. However, minutes after open the markets rose with Nifty rising 0.13% and Sensex gaining 0.14%.

Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty, Sensex Trade Flat During Pre-Open

At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 8.55 points or 0.03% higher at 26,155.10. The BSE Sensex was up 0.08 points at 85,257.52.










