ITC Shares See Barrage Of Target Price Cuts From Brokerages Over Higher Cigarette Tax — Buy, Sell Or Hold?

A slew of brokerages have come out with notes on ITC after the FMCG giant endured its worst session in six years on Thursday, falling almost 10% after the government announced fresh excise duty on cigarettes.

From Feb. 1 onwards, cigarettes are set to attract a tax of 40%, which serves as a major blow for ITC, where the cigarette division serves as a key revenue driver.

In the wake of ITC's sharp fall on Thursday, a slew of brokerages have cut target price on the FMCG counter.