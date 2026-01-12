Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live Update: Nifty Below 25,600, Sensex Falls Over 400 Points; Dmart, Ireda Shares In Focus
Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Below 25,600, Sensex Falls Over 400 Points; Dmart, Ireda Shares In Focus

Dmart, TCS, HCLTech, Vedanta Bank Of Baroda, Shriram Finance, Lemon Tree And Power Finance Corp are some of the stocks to watch today.

12 Jan 2026, 09:48 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nifty, Sensex open flat. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Good morning readers. The markets saw a marginally lower opening on Monday. However, minutes after open the Nifty fell below 25,600 and Sensex was also trading over 300 points lower. After slipping to a multi-session low, momentum indicators suggest that bears are likely to retain the upper hand, at least in the near term.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Lemon Tree Shares Rally On Sale Of Arm Fleur To Warburg Pincus

Shares of Lemon Tree saw a rise by up to 4% in early trade on Monday, following the announcement of a significant restructuring initiative. Global private equity major Warburg Pincus will acquire a significant stake in Lemon Tree's hotel ownership arm, Fleur Hotels.

Shares of Lemon Tree Limited are trading 1.60% higher at Rs 152.80 apiece. Of the 25 analysts, tracked by Bloomberg, who have coverage on this stock, 22 have a 'buy' rating, two have a 'hold' call, and one has a 'sell' view on the stock.

Dmart Shares In Focus After Q3 Results

The shares of Dmart were in focus on Monday after the company announced its third quarter results on Saturday. The scrip rose as much as 2.93% to Rs 3,918.60 apiece on Monday, highest level since Dec. 10. It pared gains to trade 2.39% higher at Rs 3,898 apiece, as of 9:44 a.m. This compares to a 0.51% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 5.83% in the last 12 months and 0.08% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.25 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.80.

IREDA Shares In Focus Today

The shares of IREDA rose nearly 4% on Monday. The scrip rose as much as 3.79% to Rs 142.30 apiece on Monday, highest level since Jan. 8. It pared gains to trade 1.78% higher at Rs 138.54 apiece, as of 9:39 a.m. This compares to a 0.36% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 30.45% in the last 12 months and 0.08% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.54 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.04.

Nifty, Sensex Live Updates: Media, Realty Among Losers

On NSE, all 15 sectors were in the red. Nifty Media and Nifty Realty lead the decline.

Broader markets were also in the red, with the NSE Midcap 150 trading 1.09% lower and NSE Smallcap was trading 1.72% lower.

Nifty 50 Live Today: RIL, ICICI Bank Drag

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel and Eternal weighed on the Nifty 50 index.

HUL, HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, SBI Life and M&M added to the Nifty 50 index.

