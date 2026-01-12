Avenue Supermarts Shares In Focus After Q3 Results — Check Buy, Sell, Hold Calls And Target Price
The firm's like-for-like sales growth stood at 5.6% compared to the year ago period's 8.3%. This was reported as the slowest in five quarters. The total bill cuts were the highest in five quarters.
Shares of DMart's parent company, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. will be in focus heading into trade on Monday after the company reported its third quarter results for the financial year ending March 2026.
During this period, DMart's revenue grew over 13.3% to Rs 15,973 crore. The net profit of the company stood at Rs 856 crore compared to Rs 724 crore that it clocked in during the previous year.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw an 20.2% uptick at Rs 1,463 crore this quarter compared to Rs 1,217 crore in the previous year.
The margins saw an expansion to 8.1% this year from 7.6% last year.
The company reported that sales per square feet had improved sequentially.
Avenue Supermarts Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit Up 18.3% at Rs 856 crore versus Rs 724 crore
Revenue Up 13.3% at Rs 18,101 crore versus Rs 15,973 crore
Ebitda Up 20.2% at Rs 1,463 crore versus Rs 1,217 crore
Margin At 8.1% Vs 7.6%
Avenue Supermarts: Buy, Sell, Hold And Target Price
Reacting to DMart's Q3 earnings, CLSA analyst Aditya Soman believes the company's low-cost operator model remains robust while concerns of competition due to quick commerce are overdone.
Although CLSA has cut the 12-month share price target for Avenue Supermarts Ltd. from Rs 6,300 to Rs 6,105, the new target still implies a 63% upside over Friday's close of Rs 3,745.10 on the NSE.
The stock has been rated 'High-Conviction Outperform' by the analyst.
Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 4,144 implies an upside of 9%.