Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Kick Off 2026 With Gains; Vodafone Idea, NCC, Hudco Stocks In Focus

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. would be of market interest on Thursday, Jan. 1, as it marks the last session for investors to buy to qualify for the stock split.

MCX will undergo its first-ever stock split on Friday. The board approved the plan for the subdivision of each share in the ratio of 1:5 in August. Each MCX share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into five shares of Rs 2 face value on the ex-date which is Jan. 2. The stock split will enhance affordability, making it more accessible to retail investors.

The record for MCX stock split for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders is also Jan. 2.