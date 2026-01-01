Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Kick Off 2026 With Gains; Vodafone Idea, NCC, Hudco Stocks In Focus
Vodafone Idea, RBL Bank, NCC, Hudco and Tata Steel are few important stocks to watch today.
Vodafone Idea: What Brokerages Say
After an eventful Wednesday that saw Vodafone shares moving from a 52-week high to hitting a lower circuit, brokerages have come up with fresh notes on the cash-strapped telecom company, highlighting potential challenges even after reports of relief from the Cabinet on its AGR-linked dues.
In their latest report, both Emkay and Axis Capital have maintained a bearish call on Vodafone Idea, with the former pointing out severe flaws associated with the stock despite multiple relief packages.
MCX Stock Split: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify Before Record Date
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. would be of market interest on Thursday, Jan. 1, as it marks the last session for investors to buy to qualify for the stock split.
MCX will undergo its first-ever stock split on Friday. The board approved the plan for the subdivision of each share in the ratio of 1:5 in August. Each MCX share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into five shares of Rs 2 face value on the ex-date which is Jan. 2. The stock split will enhance affordability, making it more accessible to retail investors.
The record for MCX stock split for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders is also Jan. 2.
Stock Market News Live: IGL In Focus
IGL has cut CNG prices in non-NCR region by Rs 0.5-1/KG while keeping the them flat in NCR region
For domestic PNG, price cut has been Rs 0.7/scm in NCR and Rs 2/scm in non-NCR region
Alert - IGL has passed on the the zonal benefit of transportation tariffs
Nifty Today: What F&O Cues Indicate
Nifty January futures up by 0.71% to 26,304 at a premium of 175 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 1.24%.
Nifty Options on Jan 6: Maximum Call open interest at 26,400 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Stock Market News Live: Global Check
US stocks, bonds, gold, and silver all declined on the final trading day of 2025, capping an otherwise strong year with a subdued finish. The S&P 500 continued its post-Christmas slide, trimming its 2025 gain to about 16%.
The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8% on Wednesday, marking a fourth straight day of losses. Despite that, both indexes still delivered double-digit returns for a third consecutive year — their longest winning streak since 2021.