December Auto Sales LIVE: M&M CV Sales Up 34%; Eicher Motors Exports Rise
SML Mahindra saw a huge surge in sales in December.
December Auto Sales Live: Atul Auto Sales See 40% Rise
Atul Auto December Sales (YoY)
Domestic sales up 15.9% at 2,925 units
Domestic 3-wheeler sales up 12.7% at 2,339 units
Total sales up 39.5% at 3,602 units
December Auto Sales Live: CVs To See Uptick In Wholesale Sales
In medium and heavy commercial vehicles, industry wholesales are expected to rise, with Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors’ CV business both posting growth, reinforcing the view that the CV upcycle is gaining strength.
December Auto Sales Live: Two-Wheelers Expected To See Robust Growth
The two-wheeler industry is headed for robust year-on-year growth in December. Bajaj, TVS and Hero MotoCorp are all expected to clock healthy increases, supported by exports recovery and domestic demand. Royal Enfield volumes are also likely to rise meaningfully.
One monitorable remains regulatory changes around ABS norms for sub-125cc bikes, where Hero has significant exposure.
December Auto Sales Live: Eicher Motors Exports Rise
Eicher Motors December Sales (YoY)
VECV sales up 24.7% at 10,384 units
Domestic VECV sales up 26.3% at 9,527 units
VECV exports up 32.7% at 650 units
VECV sales at 10,384 units vs NDTV Profit estimate of 9,800 units
December Auto Sales Live: M&M CV Sales Up 34%
Mahindra & Mahindra December Sales (YoY)
Total sales up 25% at 86,090 units
SUV sales up 23% at 50,946 units
Domestic commercial vehicle sales up 34% at 24,786 units
Exports down 9% at 2,820 units
Tractor sales up 39% at 31,859 units
Total trucks and buses sales up 43% at 2,260 units