Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Ola Electric, Paytm, DLF, MCX Shares In Focus

Some other important stocks to track include Maruti Suzuki, IIFL Finance and Marico.

18 Dec 2025, 07:52 AM IST i
Good morning readers. The GIFT Nifty was trading above 25,800 early on Thursday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.12% at 25,859 as of 7:05 a.m. indicating a negative start for the Indian markets.
  • Nifty December futures down by 0.12% to 25,910 at a premium of 92 points.

  • Nifty December futures open interest up by 1.69%.

  • Nifty Options on Dec 23: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.


  • The US Dollar index is up 0.04% at 98.070.

  • Euro was down 0.01% at 1.1739.

  • Pound was down 0.05% at 1.3366.

  • Yen was up 0.08% at 155.78.


Volatility rattled Wall Street as high-priced technology stocks and cryptocurrencies slid, while bonds trimmed earlier losses after a senior Federal Reserve official hinted there was scope for interest-rate cuts.

Technology shares bore the brunt of the selloff amid rising doubts over the sustainability of the artificial-intelligence rally. Nvidia Corp. dropped 3.8%, and losses deepened after the S&P 500 slipped below a key technical level, ending the session down 1.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fared worse, sliding 1.9%, reports Bloomberg.


Asian stocks started the day on a weaker note after losses on Wall Street, as global markets slipped back into a risk-off mood. Concerns around technology shares weighed on equities, while shorter-dated Treasuries and precious metals found support.


Good morning readers.

The GIFT Nifty was trading above 25,800 early on Thursday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.12% at 25,859 as of 7:05 a.m. indicating a negative start for the Indian markets.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the benchmark equity extended decline for the third day. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 41.55 points or 0.16% lower at 25,818.55, while the BSE Sensex closed 120.21 points or 0.14% lower at 84,559.65.


