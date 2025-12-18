Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Ola Electric, Paytm, DLF, MCX Shares In Focus
Some other important stocks to track include Maruti Suzuki, IIFL Finance and Marico.
Nifty Today: What F&O Cues Indicate
Nifty December futures down by 0.12% to 25,910 at a premium of 92 points.
Nifty December futures open interest up by 1.69%.
Nifty Options on Dec 23: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.
Dollar Check
The US Dollar index is up 0.04% at 98.070.
Euro was down 0.01% at 1.1739.
Pound was down 0.05% at 1.3366.
Yen was up 0.08% at 155.78.
Stock Market News Live: Global Check
Volatility rattled Wall Street as high-priced technology stocks and cryptocurrencies slid, while bonds trimmed earlier losses after a senior Federal Reserve official hinted there was scope for interest-rate cuts.
Technology shares bore the brunt of the selloff amid rising doubts over the sustainability of the artificial-intelligence rally. Nvidia Corp. dropped 3.8%, and losses deepened after the S&P 500 slipped below a key technical level, ending the session down 1.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fared worse, sliding 1.9%, reports Bloomberg.
Asian stocks started the day on a weaker note after losses on Wall Street, as global markets slipped back into a risk-off mood. Concerns around technology shares weighed on equities, while shorter-dated Treasuries and precious metals found support.
Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open
Good morning readers.
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 25,800 early on Thursday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.12% at 25,859 as of 7:05 a.m. indicating a negative start for the Indian markets.
In the previous session on Wednesday, the benchmark equity extended decline for the third day. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 41.55 points or 0.16% lower at 25,818.55, while the BSE Sensex closed 120.21 points or 0.14% lower at 84,559.65.