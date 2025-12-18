Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Ola Electric, Paytm, DLF, MCX Shares In Focus

Volatility rattled Wall Street as high-priced technology stocks and cryptocurrencies slid, while bonds trimmed earlier losses after a senior Federal Reserve official hinted there was scope for interest-rate cuts.

Technology shares bore the brunt of the selloff amid rising doubts over the sustainability of the artificial-intelligence rally. Nvidia Corp. dropped 3.8%, and losses deepened after the S&P 500 slipped below a key technical level, ending the session down 1.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fared worse, sliding 1.9%, reports Bloomberg.