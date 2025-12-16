Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live: Nifty Near 25,900, Sensex Falls Over 300 Points; Rupee Hits Record Low
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 25,900, Sensex Falls Over 300 Points; Rupee Hits Record Low

Analysts expect support to be at 25,900 and 25,850 after Nifty and Sensex snapped its two-day winning streak.

16 Dec 2025, 09:30 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nifty opens lower. (Photo source: Canva AI)</p></div>
Nifty opens lower. (Photo source: Canva AI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning readers. Nifty and Sensex extend decline for the second day. Nifty was trading near 25,900 while Sensex fell over 300 points minutes after the open. Stay tuned with us as we give you live market updates.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market Live: Nifty Realty Falls Most

On NSE, 12 of the 15 sectors were in the red. Nifty Realty fell the most while Nifty FMCG was the best performing sector during open.

Broader markets were also in the red, with the NSE Midcap 150 trading 0.51% lower and NSE Smallcap was trading 0.62% lower.

Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 25,900, Sensex Falls Over 300 Points; Rupee Hits Record Low

Nifty Live: Eternal, Axis Bank, RIL Drag

Eternal, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T weighed on the Nifty 50 index.

Bharti Airtel, M&M, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Consumers added to the Nifty 50 index.

Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 25,900, Sensex Falls Over 300 Points; Rupee Hits Record Low

Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 25,900, Sensex Falls Over 300 Points

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 opened 0.29% lower at 25,951.50 extending decline for the second day and Sensex opened 0.22% down at 85,025.61.


Stock Market Live Update: Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower Pre-Open

At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 75.80 points or 0.29% lower at 25,951.50. The BSE Sensex was down 0.23% or 192.33 points at 85,021.03.


Rupee Vs Dollar Today: Indian Currency Opens At Record Low

Rupee opened at record low of 90.82 against US Dollar. It closed at 90.73 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg









Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT