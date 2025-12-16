Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 25,900, Sensex Falls Over 300 Points; Rupee Hits Record Low
Analysts expect support to be at 25,900 and 25,850 after Nifty and Sensex snapped its two-day winning streak.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Realty Falls Most
On NSE, 12 of the 15 sectors were in the red. Nifty Realty fell the most while Nifty FMCG was the best performing sector during open.
Broader markets were also in the red, with the NSE Midcap 150 trading 0.51% lower and NSE Smallcap was trading 0.62% lower.
Nifty Live: Eternal, Axis Bank, RIL Drag
Eternal, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T weighed on the Nifty 50 index.
Bharti Airtel, M&M, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Consumers added to the Nifty 50 index.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 25,900, Sensex Falls Over 300 Points
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 opened 0.29% lower at 25,951.50 extending decline for the second day and Sensex opened 0.22% down at 85,025.61.
Stock Market Live Update: Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower Pre-Open
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 75.80 points or 0.29% lower at 25,951.50. The BSE Sensex was down 0.23% or 192.33 points at 85,021.03.
Rupee Vs Dollar Today: Indian Currency Opens At Record Low
Rupee opened at record low of 90.82 against US Dollar. It closed at 90.73 on Monday.
