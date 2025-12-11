Stock Market LIVE: Rupee Hits Record Low; Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Highs
Sensex rose nearly 170 points, while Nifty gained to nearly 25,840 as of 11:30 a.m. Catch all the live updates on stock markets here.
Stock Market LIVE: boAt’s IPO Dream Meets A Storm
As boAt's IPO process gathers momentum, a series of troubling disclosures surfaced, not from regulators, not from competitors, but from boAt’s own statutory auditors.
Stock Market LIVE: Chalet Hotels Appoints MD & CEO
Chalet Hotels board appoints Shwetank Singh as the MD & CEO effective Feb. 1, 2026. The company is set to acquire resort property in Udaipur for Rs 171 crore.
Stock Market LIVE: HPL Electric & Power Undergoes Name Change
Promoter Havell’s Pvt. Ltd.’s name changes to HPL Holdings
Promoter Havells Electronics’ name changes to HPL Electronics
Stock Market LIVE: Petronet LNG Receives Tax Demand Order
Petronet LNG gets Rs 6.7 crore demand order from Delhi Tax authority for on alleged excess claim of input tax credit in FY21-22.
Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo Announces Rs 10,000 Voucher For Impacted Customers
IndiGo on Thursday announced travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to severely impacted customers between Dec. 3-5.
