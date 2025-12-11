Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Rupee Hits Record Low; Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Highs
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee Hits Record Low; Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Highs

Sensex rose nearly 170 points, while Nifty gained to nearly 25,840 as of 11:30 a.m. Catch all the live updates on stock markets here.

11 Dec 2025, 03:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Pexels)</p></div>
(Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market LIVE: boAt’s IPO Dream Meets A Storm

As boAt's IPO process gathers momentum, a series of troubling disclosures surfaced, not from regulators, not from competitors, but from boAt’s own statutory auditors.

Click here to read the whole story.


Stock Market LIVE: Chalet Hotels Appoints MD & CEO

Chalet Hotels board appoints Shwetank Singh as the MD & CEO effective Feb. 1, 2026. The company is set to acquire resort property in Udaipur for Rs 171 crore.

Source: Exchange Filing


Stock Market LIVE: HPL Electric & Power Undergoes Name Change

  • Promoter Havell’s Pvt. Ltd.’s name changes to HPL Holdings

  • Promoter Havells Electronics’ name changes to HPL Electronics

Source: Exchange Filing


Stock Market LIVE: Petronet LNG Receives Tax Demand Order

Petronet LNG gets Rs 6.7 crore demand order from Delhi Tax authority for on alleged excess claim of input tax credit in FY21-22.

Source: Exchange Filing


Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo Announces Rs 10,000 Voucher For Impacted Customers

IndiGo on Thursday announced travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to severely impacted customers between Dec. 3-5.

Check detail here.































Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT