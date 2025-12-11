Kaynes Tech Target Price Cut By Another Brokerage — Details Inside

After falling in trade on Wednesday on the back of a target price cut from Kotak Securities, Kaynes Technology has received a price cut from yet another renowned brokerage firm in Nomura.

In its latest note, Nomura has highlighted the key concerns raised by the Kotak Institutional Equities report that has dragged the stock down significantly in recent trading sessions.

Although the brokerage firm has retained a 'buy' call on Kaynes Tech, it has significantly reduced its target price from Rs 8,478 to Rs 5,455. This compares to Kaynes' current market price of Rs 3,876 as of Wednesday market close.

Nomura pointed out that the firm has re-aligned its growth target on Kaynes Tech following smart meter challenges highlighted by the Kotak report.

The firm believes the growth in segments barring smart meters, could serve as a key catalyst for the stock to move upwards.