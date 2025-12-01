Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open At Record Highs; FMCG Only Sectoral Index In The Red
The Nifty had closed flat at 26,202.95 on Friday.
Stock Market LIVE: M&M, Escorts Kubota In Focus
Tractor Industry Channel Checks indicate 15%+ Growth vs 0–5% Consensus, as per DAM Capital
Strength driven by robust retail momentum in South and West, especially Maharashtra and AP/TG
Retails remain strong across regions, indicating sustained double-digit growth over the next few months despite the high base
Stock-outs in North and West during the last two days of Oct’25 triggered strong restocking in Nov’25
FY26 industry growth set to exceed 12%
Stock Market LIVE: FMCG Only Sector In The Red
The Nifty FMCG sector is the only sectoral index to not benefit from record highs in the benchmark index.
Stock Market LIVE: Adani Ports Marks 52-Week High
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone hits a 52-week high of 1.59% at Rs 1,541 apiece in early trade on Monday.
Stock Market LIVE: M&M At Record High
Mahindra & Mahindra hits record high at Rs 3,795 apiece in early trade on Monday.
Stock Market LIVE: 42 Of Nifty Stocks In Green
Nifty showing strong technical strength for 4th consecutive week
42 out of 50 stocks in Nifty in Green