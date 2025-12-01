Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open At Record Highs; FMCG Only Sectoral Index In The Red
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open At Record Highs; FMCG Only Sectoral Index In The Red

The Nifty had closed flat at 26,202.95 on Friday.

01 Dec 2025, 09:52 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building (Image source: Ann Jacob/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE Building (Image source: Ann Jacob/NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market LIVE: M&M, Escorts Kubota In Focus

  • Tractor Industry Channel Checks indicate 15%+ Growth vs 0–5% Consensus, as per DAM Capital

  • Strength driven by robust retail momentum in South and West, especially Maharashtra and AP/TG

  • Retails remain strong across regions, indicating sustained double-digit growth over the next few months despite the high base

  • Stock-outs in North and West during the last two days of Oct’25 triggered strong restocking in Nov’25

  • FY26 industry growth set to exceed 12%


Stock Market LIVE: FMCG Only Sector In The Red

The Nifty FMCG sector is the only sectoral index to not benefit from record highs in the benchmark index.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open At Record Highs; FMCG Only Sectoral Index In The Red

Stock Market LIVE: Adani Ports Marks 52-Week High

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone hits a 52-week high of 1.59% at Rs 1,541 apiece in early trade on Monday.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open At Record Highs; FMCG Only Sectoral Index In The Red

Stock Market LIVE: M&M At Record High

Mahindra & Mahindra hits record high at Rs 3,795 apiece in early trade on Monday.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open At Record Highs; FMCG Only Sectoral Index In The Red

Stock Market LIVE: 42 Of Nifty Stocks In Green

  • Nifty showing strong technical strength for 4th consecutive week

  • 42 out of 50 stocks in Nifty in Green










Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT