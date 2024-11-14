Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors Share Prices Rise
After flat open, the Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.16% and 0.18% higher, respectively. Get live updates on Indian stock markets here.
Stock Market Live: Eicher Motors Share Price Jumps Nearly 8% After Q2 Results Meet Estimates
Eicher Motors Ltd. share price rose 7.68% to Rs 4,940.95 apiece, the highest level since Nov 6. It was trading 7.29% higher at Rs 4,924.90 apiece.
Eicher Motors share price was 7.34% higher at Rs 4,925.45 apiece.
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat; ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors Share Prices Lead
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex started Thursday's session on a muted note. ICICI Bank Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd. share prices supported the benchmark indices.
As of 09:22 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 19.95 points or 0.09% higher at 23,579.00, and the Sensex was trading 87.76 points or 0.11% higher at 77,778.71.
"Moreover, the bearish candle on the daily chart suggests further weakness from current levels. We believe the current market structure is weak but oversold; hence we can expect a quick intraday pullback rally from given support levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research, Kotak Securities.
"Now for traders, the 200-day simple moving average or 23,500/77,500 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. Above this, we can expect a technical bounce towards 23,800/78,500. On the other hand, fresh selling is possible if it breaks the level of 23,500/77,500. Below 23,500/77,500, it can slip to 23,300-23,200/76,900-76,600. Select buying is advisable around 23300 levels."
The Sensex was 0.11% higher at 77,773.92.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.10% higher at 23,583.65.
The Nifty Bank was 0.42% higher at 50,297.35.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Bharat Electronics Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50 index.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., HCLTech Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. added to the index.
Top contribution to the Nifty 50 index.
On NSE, 10 sectors advanced, and two declined out of 12. The NSE Nifty Media rose the most, and the NSE Nifty Oil & Gas declined the most.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were trading 0.50% and 0.84% higher, respectively.
On BSE, 19 sectors advanced and two declined out of 21. The BSE Realty rose the most, and the BSE FMCG declined the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 1,999 stocks advanced, 1,009 stocks declined, and 114 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Lower At Pre–Open
At pre–open, the NSE Nifty 50 was 16.90 points or 0.07% down at 23,542.15. The BSE Sensex was 54.02 points or 0.07% down at 77,636.94.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.84%. It closed at 6.84% on Wednesday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Rupee Weakens To Record Low Against US Dollar
Rupee weakened by 3 paise to open at a record low of 84.41 against the US Dollar. It closed at 84.39 on Wednesday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Stock Market Live: CareEdge On Lithium-Ion Battery Storage In India
Lithium-ion battery storage demand to grow significantly
Expect India’s dependence on lithium- ion battery imports to decline sharply to 20% by FY27
Giga-size integrated battery capacities coming onstream in India by Fy27
Key factor to monitor: India's pricing competitiveness vs Chinese manufacturers
Stock Market Live: Jefferies On PI Industries
Rated buy with target price of Rs 5100;upside potential 12%
Overall revenue met expectations
Domestic business was in line and Pharma slightly above.
FY25 revenue growth guidance reduced to high single digits (previously 15%)
Domestic revenue down 5% affected by pricing pressure
Pricing pressure expected to persist in upcoming quarters.
Management expects improvement in pharma in h2FY25 based on current order book.
Domestic Gold Prices Fall To 74,000 Level As Demand Concern Rises
Gold prices in India plunged to Rs 74,750 as of 6:57 a.m. which is below the previous record low. The prices, according to India Bullion Association, had last slipped to the Rs 74,000 mark on Sept. 20. They had held above the Rs 75,000 level since Oct. 9.
After festive demand waned, domestic gold prices have been on a declining trajectory.
Asia FX Update: Most Currencies Fall As Dollar Index Hits Over One–Year High
Most currencies in Asia declined against the greenback as the dollar index raced to the highest level since Nov 1, 2023. The index climbed despite data showed that the US CPI rose to 2.6% matching analysts' expectations.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the six major currencies, rose to 106.63 so far today. The index was trading 0.13% higher at 106.62 as of 8:18 a.m.
The Malaysian ringgit was the worst performing currency with 0.78% loss against the US unit as of 8:14 a.m. The Indonesian rupiah was the second worst performing currency, and it was down 0.53% against the US dollar.
The Japanese yen was trading 0.32% down at 155.96 against the greenback.
Stock Market Live: CLSA Keeps 'Underperform' On BHEL
CLSA Maintains Underperform on BHEL, raises target to Rs 205 target vs Rs 189 earlier, which implied a 11% downside
L&T's recent success in thermal power equipment puts BHEL's market dominance under question
Raise FY25 order inflow estimate by 31% on BHEL winning 37% of NTPC awards
Higher inflow estimate increase FY27 EPS estimate up 8%
Future of thermal business bleak beyond FY30
Stock remains expensive at 40 times FY26 P/E despite recent stock correction
Oil Prices Decline In Asian Trade On Demand Worries
Crude oil future prices declined in Asian trade as demand concerns rose after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies lowered demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. The lower revision is because of concerns about China's economic revival.
The January future contract of crude oil was trading 0.10% down at $72.20 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as of 7:48 a.m.
Stock Market Live: Citi Research Lowers Gujarat Gas
Target price is lowered to Rs 490 from Rs 530, which is 2.6% downside
Citi Research maintained a 'Sell'
Target cuts due to tweaks to longer term cash flow estimates
FY25-27 earnings estimates remain unchanged
Stock Market Today: Motilal Oswal On NALCO
Motilal Oswal maintains NEUTRAL on Nalco, raises target to Rs 420 (91% upside)
The second quarter results broadly beat estimates on favorable pricing
The brokerage raises FY25 revenue/Ebitda/ Net profit estimates by 9%/27%/32%
Expect H2FY25 Ebitda/Net profit to grow 24%/30% YoY
E/xploration & lithium mining deal to help diversify portfolio, enhance supply chain
Expect next growth phase after 1 MT alumina refinery capacity gets added by May’25.
Asia Market Update: Most Markets Rise Post US CPI Data
Most markets in Asia–Pacific region were trading higher on Thursday after US CPI data for October came in line with expectation. The expected headline inflation fuelled bets that the US Federal Reserve may go for another rate cut in December.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 171.94 points or 0.44% higher at 38,893.60, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 36.00 points or 0.44% higher at 8,229.40 as of 7:19 a.m.
US Market Update: Stocks End On A Mixed Note As Traders Assess CPI
Share indices in the US ended on a mixed note as traders assessed US CPI data. The CPI rose to 2.6% in October, in line with the market expectation. The crore CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose to 3.3%.
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11% higher at 43,958.19. The S&P 500 ended 0.02% higher at 5,985.38. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.26% down at 19,230.73
GIFT Nifty Above 23,600; Eicher Motors, Tata Power, Vodafone Idea In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 23,600 in early trade on Thursday. Eicher Motors Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., and Vodafone Idea Ltd. share prices may react because of the news flow and earning releases.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.09%, or 21 points, lower at 23,649.50 as of 06:31 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses to the fifth straight session on Wednesday as HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. share prices dragged.
The Nifty 50 ended at over a four-month low for the second session in a row. The Nifty ended 324.40 points, or 1.36%, down at 23,559.05, the lowest level since June 24. The Sensex closed 984.23 points, or 1.25%, lower at 77,690.95, the lowest since June 24.
"October retail inflation soared to 14-month high of 6.2% which reduced expectations of a rate cut by RBI in the upcoming policy meet. This, coupled with weak earnings and consistent foreign outflows have been adding to market concerns," Siddhartha Khemka, head of research-wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
"We expect weakness to continue in the market due to lack of visibility of any positive trigger in the near term."