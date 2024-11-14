Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors Share Prices Rise

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex started Thursday's session on a muted note. ICICI Bank Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd. share prices supported the benchmark indices.

As of 09:22 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 19.95 points or 0.09% higher at 23,579.00, and the Sensex was trading 87.76 points or 0.11% higher at 77,778.71.

"Moreover, the bearish candle on the daily chart suggests further weakness from current levels. We believe the current market structure is weak but oversold; hence we can expect a quick intraday pullback rally from given support levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research, Kotak Securities.

"Now for traders, the 200-day simple moving average or 23,500/77,500 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. Above this, we can expect a technical bounce towards 23,800/78,500. On the other hand, fresh selling is possible if it breaks the level of 23,500/77,500. Below 23,500/77,500, it can slip to 23,300-23,200/76,900-76,600. Select buying is advisable around 23300 levels."