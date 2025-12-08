Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Falls Over 1% As IndiGo Slumps; Nifty Smallcap 250 At Over Seven-Month Low
The Nifty 50 and the Sensex were trading 1.02% and 0.89% down, as of 2:07 p.m. Track live updates on stock market news, share price, and analysts' view here.
- Oldest First
Stock Market LIVE: MacRitchie Investments Will Buy 6.47% Stake In Policy Bazar Parent PB Fintech
MacRitchie Investments will buy 6.47% stake in the company, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Smallcap 250 Falls To Over Seven-Month Low
The NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 declined 2.47% to 16,087.95. Kaynes Technology India, SPARC Ltd., Tata Teleservices Ltd. were the biggest losers in the index.
Stock Market LIVE: India VIX Jumps Over 12%
The NSE India Volatility Index jumped 12.55% to 11.61, the highest level since Nov 21. It was at 6.68% higher at 11.02 as of 2:12 p.m.
Fino Payments Bank Gets Small Finance Bank License: Key Benefits, Risks And Everything In Between
In a landmark achievement for Fino Payments Bank, the lender has received 'in-principle' approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a small finance bank, essentially becoming the first payments bank to do so.
Fino Payments Bank had applied for a small finance bank license back in October 2023, and the RBI approval could go a long way in boosting the lender's prospects, once it turns into an SFB.
ALSO READ
Fino Payments Bank Gets Small Finance Bank Licence: Key Benefits, Risks And Everything In Between
Will Kaynes Tech Shares Fall Further? Here's What Fundamental And Technical Experts Are Saying
Investors should avoid accruing long positions in Kaynes Tech, on account of recent issues around financial accounting and corporate governance, according to fundamental and technical analysts consulted by NDTV Profit.
"The company has had a serious issue regarding corporate governance. This raises questions about their numbers and projects. So until we are satisfied that adequate care is taken about their disclosure of numbers. One should stay away from the stock," said Lancelot D Cunha, CIO, ValueX Wealth Connect LLP.