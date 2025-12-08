Oil Steady With Focus On India Buying, Ukraine Attacks On Russia

Progress on a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia also remained in focus. US President Donald Trump said he had been speaking with Putin, as well as Ukrainian leaders including Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has attacked Russian infrastructure, including the CPC terminal — a key export conduit in the Black Sea. That curtailed loadings and boosted physical crude prices, with Kyiv also targeting other energy facilities.

Those tensions will be weighed against concerns over a global glut, with higher supply from OPEC+ and producers outside the group — including the US, Brazil and Guyana — set to overwhelm tepid demand growth. The US’s Energy Information Administration, the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will publish monthly market outlooks this week that may provide further insights.