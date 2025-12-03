Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Slight Negative Open; Hind Copper, IRFC, Vodafone Idea Shares In Focus

Silver steadied near a record after rallying about 17% over the previous seven sessions as traders piled into bets for lower interest rates, while the market faced ongoing supply tightness. Gold was flat.

Investors are wagering that a new Federal Reserve chair and the release of delayed US economic data this month will support President Donald Trump’s calls for monetary easing. The recent gains in precious metals reflect the potential for cuts to gather pace after Jerome Powell’s term ends in May.

