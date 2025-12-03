Stocks To Watch Today: IRFC, Motilal Oswal, HDFC Life Insurance, Vodafone Idea, Canara Bank

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Ltd., Canara Bank Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd. are some of the stocks to watch on Tuesday.

Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC): Signed a pact with Sumitomo Mitsun Banking Corp to raise $300 million external commercial borrowing loan.

Jayaswal Neco Industries: Board to meet on Dec 5 to consider raising funds up to Rs 1,800 crore via NCDs.

Maruti Suzuki: Launches “One India, One EV Charging Platform” as India moves electric.

Motilal Oswal: Approved issuance of 30,000 NCDs worth Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.

HDFC Life Insurance: Board meet on Dec 8 to approve commercial terms for proposed issuance of NCDs.

Vodafone Idea: Clarified that it has already addressed the AGR issue in earlier disclosures and will update exchanges only if further developments occur, responding to reports of its shares rising on expectations of year-end AGR relief.

CEAT: Board to meet on Dec 5 to consider raising funds Via NCDs.

Canara Bank: Raises funds worth Rs 3,500 crore via debentures. including a green-shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore.

Deep Industries: Acquired 70% stake in Deep Natural Resources, making it an arm of the company.