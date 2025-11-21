Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Hyundai, JSW Energy, TCS Shares In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Hyundai, JSW Energy, TCS Shares In Focus

Track live updates on stock price movements and stock market news live here.

21 Nov 2025, 08:19 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex will likely open on a negative note. (Photo credit: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex will likely open on a negative note. (Photo credit: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to decline at open. Losses in global equities also weighed on the indices. The NSE Nifty Finance rose the most, while the NSE Nifty Media declined the most.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

IRCTC, Oil India, Info Edge, MRF Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Info Edge (India) Ltd., and MRF Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

ALSO READ

IRCTC, Oil India, Info Edge, MRF Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here
Opinion
IRCTC, Oil India, Info Edge, MRF Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here
Read More

Oil Falls On Ukraine Peace Plan As Russia Sanctions Set To Start

Oil pushed lower after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to work on a peace plan, just as US sanctions on two Russian oil giants are scheduled to take effect on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate dropped for a third session toward $58 a barrel, while Brent closed near $63 on Thursday.

Read the Bloomberg article to find more details.


Biocon Eyes Acceleration Phase As USFDA Draft Guidelines Open Door To Cheaper Biosimilars: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon is stepping into a decisive new phase in its evolution as a global biosimilars powerhouse, propelled by regulatory shifts in the US, fresh strategic partnerships, and a strengthened insulin and GLP-1 pipeline, executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told The Economic Times.

She said the company is now uniquely positioned to accelerate growth, lighten its financial load, and scale deeper into the high-value biologics market.

ALSO READ

Biocon Eyes Acceleration Phase As USFDA Draft Guidelines Open Door To Cheaper Biosimilars: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Opinion
Biocon Eyes Acceleration Phase As USFDA Draft Guidelines Open Door To Cheaper Biosimilars: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Read More

Five Stocks To Buy: Axis Bank, Bharat Dynamics, Eicher Motors, KEI Industries, Tata Consumer Products

NDTV Profit curated these five stocks from recommendation of various brokerages for Friday's session. Analysts chose stocks from consumption, financial, defence, and broking spaces for Wednesday's session.

Check target prices and stop losses for the above mentioned stocks here.


Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RCom, HG Infra, Hyundai Motor, JSW Energy, JK Tyre

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reliance Communications Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd. and JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Get more details here.




Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT