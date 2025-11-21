Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Hyundai, JSW Energy, TCS Shares In Focus
Track live updates on stock price movements and stock market news live here.
IRCTC, Oil India, Info Edge, MRF Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Info Edge (India) Ltd., and MRF Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Oil Falls On Ukraine Peace Plan As Russia Sanctions Set To Start
Oil pushed lower after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to work on a peace plan, just as US sanctions on two Russian oil giants are scheduled to take effect on Friday.
West Texas Intermediate dropped for a third session toward $58 a barrel, while Brent closed near $63 on Thursday.
Biocon Eyes Acceleration Phase As USFDA Draft Guidelines Open Door To Cheaper Biosimilars: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Biocon is stepping into a decisive new phase in its evolution as a global biosimilars powerhouse, propelled by regulatory shifts in the US, fresh strategic partnerships, and a strengthened insulin and GLP-1 pipeline, executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told The Economic Times.
She said the company is now uniquely positioned to accelerate growth, lighten its financial load, and scale deeper into the high-value biologics market.
Five Stocks To Buy: Axis Bank, Bharat Dynamics, Eicher Motors, KEI Industries, Tata Consumer Products
NDTV Profit curated these five stocks from recommendation of various brokerages for Friday's session. Analysts chose stocks from consumption, financial, defence, and broking spaces for Wednesday's session.
Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RCom, HG Infra, Hyundai Motor, JSW Energy, JK Tyre
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reliance Communications Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd. and JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Friday.
