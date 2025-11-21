Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Hyundai, JSW Energy, TCS Shares In Focus

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Info Edge (India) Ltd., and MRF Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.