Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat; Kotak Bank And HDFC Bank Support
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat; Kotak Bank And HDFC Bank Support

Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Aug 29.

29 Aug 2025, 09:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Nifty 50 may open with a slight positive bias and later erase gains. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 may open with a slight positive bias and later erase gains. (Photo: Envato)
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened on a muted note Friday. The Nifty 50 may get support at 24,400. The NSE Nifty FMCG were leading sectoral gains while the NSE Nifty Auto declined the most.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opens flat at 6.54%

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar

  • Rupee opened 6 paise weaker at 87.69 against US dollar

  • It closed at 87.63 a dollar on Thursday

Source: Cogencis


FIEO Delegation Calls on Finance Minister Amid High US Tariffs

  • Government reassures full support to Indian exporters amidst tariff escalation

  • FM to FIEO: government stands firmly behind Indian exporters

  • FM Sitharaman emphasizes government will explore every avenue to safeguard exporters’ interests

  • FM calls on industry to reassure workers of job continuity amid global headwinds

  • FIEO highlights adverse impact of US tariffs on Market Access, Competitiveness

Source: Press Release


Stock Market LIVE: AGS Admitted To Insolvency

  • AGS admitted to insolvency on application filed by operational creditor Securitrans India

  • Securitrans took AGS to the bankruptcy court over dues worth Rs 2.4 crore

  • Moratorium imposed on AGS, prohibiting transfer or sale of assets and enforcement of security interests

Source: NCLT order


Stock Market LIVE: Samvardhana Motherson Buy Stake In Yutaka Giken

Samvardhana Motherson International is to buy 81% stake in Yutaka Giken for nearly $184 million via arm. It will buy 100% stake in Yutaka Autoparts India via arms.

The company will buy 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo via arm. Smavardhana Motherson from Youngshin Components for Rs 6.5 crore.






Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT