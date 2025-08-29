Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat; Kotak Bank And HDFC Bank Support
Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Aug 29.
Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opens flat at 6.54%
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar
Rupee opened 6 paise weaker at 87.69 against US dollar
It closed at 87.63 a dollar on Thursday
Source: Cogencis
FIEO Delegation Calls on Finance Minister Amid High US Tariffs
Government reassures full support to Indian exporters amidst tariff escalation
FM to FIEO: government stands firmly behind Indian exporters
FM Sitharaman emphasizes government will explore every avenue to safeguard exporters’ interests
FM calls on industry to reassure workers of job continuity amid global headwinds
FIEO highlights adverse impact of US tariffs on Market Access, Competitiveness
Source: Press Release
Stock Market LIVE: AGS Admitted To Insolvency
AGS admitted to insolvency on application filed by operational creditor Securitrans India
Securitrans took AGS to the bankruptcy court over dues worth Rs 2.4 crore
Moratorium imposed on AGS, prohibiting transfer or sale of assets and enforcement of security interests
Source: NCLT order
Stock Market LIVE: Samvardhana Motherson Buy Stake In Yutaka Giken
Samvardhana Motherson International is to buy 81% stake in Yutaka Giken for nearly $184 million via arm. It will buy 100% stake in Yutaka Autoparts India via arms.
The company will buy 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo via arm. Smavardhana Motherson from Youngshin Components for Rs 6.5 crore.