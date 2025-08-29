PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Japan For Annual India-Japan Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Japan for his two-day official visit to Japan, according to NDTV. He will take part in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with his counterpart, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

This will be PM Modi’s first annual summit with Prime Minister Ishiba, said foreign secretary Vikram Misri. This is a visit that is fully dedicated to the bilateral agenda between India and Japan.