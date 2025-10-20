Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; HDFC Bank, RIL, RBL Bank Shares In Focus
Asia Markets LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 And Hong Kong's Hang Seng Jump Over 2%
Markets in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea advanced as tension between the US and China eased ahead of the tarde talks, scheduled for later in this week.
The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng were trading 2.87% and 2.20% higher, respectively as of 7:33 a.m. The KOSPI was 0.93% higher as of 7:34 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.24% or 61 points higher at 25,978.50 as of 7:09 a.m., which implied a positive open for the NSE Nifty 50 index.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. released their second-quarter results over the weekend. These stocks will be in focus during Monday's session.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 ended 0.49% or 124.55 points higher at 25,709.85, and the Sensex ended 484.53 points or 0.58% higher at 83,952.19.