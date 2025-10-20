Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; HDFC Bank, RIL, RBL Bank Shares In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; HDFC Bank, RIL, RBL Bank Shares In Focus

Follow NDTV Profit's live blog for latest stock price movements, analysts' views, and earnings update.

20 Oct 2025, 07:34 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex may open higher on Monday as suggested by the current GIFT Nifty levels. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex may open higher on Monday as suggested by the current GIFT Nifty levels. (Photo: Envato)
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The GIFT Nifty is suggesting a positive open for the benchmark indices. The Nifty will likely find support at 25,500, while it will face first resistance at 25,800. The Nifty 50 and Sensex's trajectory will be determined by the heavyweight stocks HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. as these two companies released their second-quarter results.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Asia Markets LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 And Hong Kong's Hang Seng Jump Over 2%

Markets in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea advanced as tension between the US and China eased ahead of the tarde talks, scheduled for later in this week.

The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng were trading 2.87% and 2.20% higher, respectively as of 7:33 a.m. The KOSPI was 0.93% higher as of 7:34 a.m.


LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; HDFC Bank, RIL, RBL Bank Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.24% or 61 points higher at 25,978.50 as of 7:09 a.m., which implied a positive open for the NSE Nifty 50 index.

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. released their second-quarter results over the weekend. These stocks will be in focus during Monday's session.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 ended 0.49% or 124.55 points higher at 25,709.85, and the Sensex ended 484.53 points or 0.58% higher at 83,952.19.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Oct. 20: Nifty Finds Support At 25,550–25,350 Levels
Opinion
Trade Setup For Oct. 20: Nifty Finds Support At 25,550–25,350 Levels
Read More

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT