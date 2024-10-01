Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Gain After Opening Lower As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead Gains
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the Indian share market. At pre-open, Nifty 50 was at 25788.45, down 0.09% or 22.40 points and the Sensex was at 84260.72, down 0.05% or 39.06 points.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
PC Jeweller Share Price Hits Upper Circuit Again
PC Jeweller's share price extended its record run to hit 5% upper circuit in fourth consecutive session after it approved on Monday a share split in the ratio of 1:10 to enhance liquidity, as well as allotment of warrants to promoters amounting to Rs 646 crore.
Tata Steel Ceases Operations In UK
Tata Steel has ceased operations of iron and steelmaking assets at Blast Furnace 4 at Port Talbot. The said assets are located at UK’s largest steel plant and the operations has been ceased as assets have reached end of operational life, said a press release dated Sept 30.
Steelmaking at the port will resume in 2027-28 and the company will invest 1.25 billion euros to set up Electric Arc Furnace based steelmaking, using UK-sourced scrap steel.
Nifty, Sensex Gain After Opening Lower As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead Gains: Opening Bell
Benchmark equity indices gained after opening lower as shares of HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries led gains.
According to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares, "The index's (Nifty's) immediate support rests at 25750, and it is imperative for the index to sustain levels above 24430 to continue attracting bullish strength."
Shares of Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
While those of Nestle India Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. capped the upside.
Most sectoral indices opened higher with Nifty IT leading the gains.
Stock Market Update: Nifty, Sensex Lower At Pre-Open
At pre-open, Nifty 50 was at 25788.45, down 0.09% or 22.40 points and the Sensex was at 84260.72, down 0.05% or 39.06 points. It is believed that the current market structure is weak and volatile for traders, as long as it continues to trade below 26000/85000, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities and below this level, the market may decline towards 25700-25500/84000-82400. "Conversely, above 25850/84400, a quick pullback rally could be observed until 25900-26000/84600-84900,"he said.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.74% after it closed at 6.75% on Monday, according to Bloomberg.
Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 83.81 against the US dollar. after it closed at 83.80 on Monday, according to Bloomberg. Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors said that as the RBI continues to play an active role in managing the currency’s fluctuations, it seems likely that the rupee will settle into a trading range between 83.50 and 84.00.
Macquarie On Paint Companies
Dealer checks suggest weak demand trends across paints and adhesives in Q2, according to Macquarie, which noted that erratic monsoons weigh on paint demand, especially in September. It expects Berger to lead sales growth among paint companies and Pidilite to see higher EBITDA on benign input costs leading to a sector-leading 12% EBITDA growth on a YoY basis.
The brokerage also sees lower crude costs reflected in H2 paint margins and no material change yet from Grasim's entry. Dealers expect demand pull for Grasim's products to improve once marketing intensity improves from October.
Asian paints is the brokerage's preferred pick followed by Kansai nerolac paints.
M&M September Auto Sales
In September, total passenger vehicles were up 24% year-on-year to 51,062 units, total exports up 25% at 3,027 units, domestic tractor sales grew 3% at 43,201 units.
Total tractor sales were up 2% on year at 44,256 units and total 3-wheeler sales were up 27% at 10,044 units and total commercial vehicle sales at 23,706 units.
Samvardhana Motherson Shares Gets Target Upgrade From Citi Research
Citi Research has retained its 'sell' rating on Samvardhana Motherson shares but has increased to target price to Rs 125 vs 105 earlier implying downside of 40%. It said that the change in estimates is to reflect prevailing demand environment for Motherson. It has also increased earnings estimates by 14-15%. Interest burden is expected to go down post the recent QIP, it said.
JP Morgan Rates Nykaa Shares 'Underweight'
JP Morgan has rated rated FSN E-Commerce Ventures as 'underweight' with target of Rs165 implying 21% downside. To drive gross merchandise value growth, the company has to move to mainstream categories with lesser differentiators which could slow the margin progression. Nykaa is yet to establish a right to win and it could face significant challenges pertaining to more aggressive competition, significantly higher SKU count, and high cost of returns and inventory risk, the brokerage said.
It noted that Nykaa's intent to keep the burn rate low would likely cap GMV growth and that it finds current valuation at more than 60 times FY25E EV/EBITDA expensive.
Key Highlights From SEBI Board Meeting
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday approved a slew of changes to ease regulatory compliance, introduce a new asset class and make it easier for mutual funds to offer passively managed schemes. However, there were no developments to deal with F&O trading frenzy.
Click here for the key highlights from SEBI's board meeting.
Morgan Stanley On India Stock Market
Morgan Stanley said that SMID continues to defy gravity and climb a wall of worry and it prefers large cap cyclicals over defensives. The brokerage expects strong growth signals in the months ahead, accompanied by heightened capital market activity.
Morgan Stanley noted BJP-led NDA has demonstrated continuity in policy expect further policy announcements to reinforce these trends and upcoming state elections in 4Q, including Maharashtra and Haryana, will attract attention.
The brokerage expects the RBI to maintain status quo on rates while allowing liquidity to be less tight while noting that start of the downward rate cycle in the US becomes a factor in future decisions
It expects a recovery in earnings from a weak June quarter, which was adversely affected by the elections.
Bernstein On Muthoot Finance
Bernstein said that it is positive for established gold lenders like Muthoot Finance as have refined processes through decades of RBI audit. It maintains its constructive view on Muthoot Finance and believes it will add to lender’s growth momentum. Bernstein has an 'overweight' rating on Muthoot and target of Rs 2000 implying 1.5% doownside.
Asian Indices Mixed After Powell Hints At Smaller Rate Cuts
Asian indices were mixed in the early trade after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasised no urgency for further interest-rate cuts.
Japan's Nikkei rebounded Tuesday after data showed business sentiment in the country remained unchanged. At 7:10 a.m., it was trading 1.74% higher at 38,575.16 points. A day before, it had declined steeply as Shigeru Ishiba’s victory in the party’s leadership race spooked panic on the rate hike front. Australia's S&P ASX 200 was down 0.52% at 8226.90.
Financial markets in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Mainland China are closed for public holidays.
In US, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.42% and 0.02% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.38% higher.
Gold Prices Take A Breather After Record Run
On Monday, it ended lower after recording their best quarter since 2020 driven by U.S. monetary easing and heightened Middle East tensions. As of 6:55 a.m., the December futures contract of Gold was trading at $2,658.00, down 0.05%.
Crude Oil Futures Little Changed As OPEC May Increase Production In September
At 6:48 a.m., November futures Contract of WTI Crude Oil was trading at $68.23, a barrel, up 0.09%.
According to Bloomberg, the global crude benchmark plunged almost 17% last quarter, and is now lower year-to-date. Expectations that OPEC+ will make good on plans to bring back production, as well as a slowdown in China — even after massive stimulus was unveiled last week — have weighed on prices.
GIFT Nifty Trades Below 26,000; Tata Power, PC Jeweller, UltraTech Cement, NTPC In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading at 26,050.00, up by 74.5 points or 0.3% as of 06:24. Shares of Tata Power, PC Jeweller, UltraTech Cement, NTPC will remain in focus tracking their respective news flow.
Automobile stocks will also react as they will be announcing their production and sales data for September.
On Monday, India's benchmark stock indices recorded their worst day in nearly two months on Monday, tracking sharp falls in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. amid heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 368.10 points or 1.41% lower at 25,810.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1,272.07 points or 1.49% down at 84,299.78.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,791.9 crore, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and purchased equities worth Rs 6,645.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened by 10 paise to close at 83.80 against the US dollar.