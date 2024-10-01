Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Gain After Opening Lower As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead Gains

Tata Steel has ceased operations of iron and steelmaking assets at Blast Furnace 4 at Port Talbot. The said assets are located at UK’s largest steel plant and the operations has been ceased as assets have reached end of operational life, said a press release dated Sept 30.

Steelmaking at the port will resume in 2027-28 and the company will invest 1.25 billion euros to set up Electric Arc Furnace based steelmaking, using UK-sourced scrap steel.