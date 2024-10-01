Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE And NSE Open Or Closed On Gandhi Jayanti?

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will observe a holiday on Wednesday, October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. As a result, no trading activities will take place on this day across both exchanges.

Trading activities across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will continue to be operational for the day. Additionally, trading will continue in the currency and interest rate derivatives segments as well.. Investors and traders are advised to plan their transactions accordingly as normal trading will resume on Thursday, October 3.