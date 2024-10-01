Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE And NSE Open Or Closed On Gandhi Jayanti?
Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will observe a holiday on Wednesday, October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. As a result, no trading activities will take place on this day across both exchanges.
List Of Remaining Stock Market Holidays in 2024
For those planning their trading activities, here is a list of the remaining stock market holidays in 2024:
Diwali Laxmi Puja – November 1, 2024
(The markets will remain closed during regular hours, but special Muhurat trading will take place to mark the auspicious occasion of Diwali.)
Gurunanak Jayanti – November 15, 2024
(A holiday observed in honour of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary, an important day for the Sikh community.)
Christmas – December 25, 2024
(The stock exchanges will be closed in celebration of Christmas.)
These holidays allow investors to plan, especially if they are managing portfolios that could be affected by market closures.
Stock Market Trading And Holiday Schedule
Stock markets in India operate from Monday to Friday, but they remain closed on certain national and religious holidays. These holidays give traders and financial institutions time to observe important events and festivities without the pressure of market fluctuations.
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.
Stock Market Closing Bell
Benchmark equity indices extended fall to a third session as shares of heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank weighed on them.
The Nifty ended 0.05% or 13 points lower at 25796.90 and Sensex closed 0.04% or 33.49 points down at 84266.29. Intraday, the Nifty both the Nifty and Sensex fell around 0.2% to hit their respective lows of 25,739.20 points and 84,098.94 points.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the Nifty. While those of Infosys Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and State Bank Of India capped the downside.
Gandhi Jayanti 2024
