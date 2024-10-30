Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Above 24,400; Kaynes Technology, NTPC, Welspun Enterprises Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 24,400 in early trade on Oct 30. Kaynes Technology, NTPC, and Welspun Enterprises share prices are likely to react.
US Market Update: Most Stocks Rise As Technology Cos' Earnings Lift Investors' Sentiment
Most stocks in the US ended higher on Tuesday as earnings from mega technology companies uplifted investors sentiment. Google's parent Alphabet Inc rose after beating street estimates and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to fresh high, Bloomberg reported.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.00% to a record high of 18,753.19.
Reddit Inc. also beat sales expectation for third quarter, while McDonald's sales fell short of Wall Street expectations, Bloomberg reported.
The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.78% higher at 18,712.75, and the S&P 500 settled 0.16% higher at 5,832.92. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36% down at 42,233.05.
The GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 24,450 as of 06:30 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher for a second day to recover losses it logged in last week. Bank stocks led the recovery in the benchmarks. The Nifty 50 settled 0.52% or 127.7 points higher at 24,466.85, whereas the BSE Sensex gained 0.45% or 363.99 points to close at 80,369.03.
"We expect the markets to remain range bound amid uncertainty with regard to US elections to be held next week. However we could continue to see sector and stock specific action as more companies announce their quarterly earnings," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.