Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Above 24,400; Kaynes Technology, NTPC, Welspun Enterprises Share Prices In Focus

Most stocks in the US ended higher on Tuesday as earnings from mega technology companies uplifted investors sentiment. Google's parent Alphabet Inc rose after beating street estimates and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to fresh high, Bloomberg reported.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.00% to a record high of 18,753.19.



Reddit Inc. also beat sales expectation for third quarter, while McDonald's sales fell short of Wall Street expectations, Bloomberg reported.

The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.78% higher at 18,712.75, and the S&P 500 settled 0.16% higher at 5,832.92. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36% down at 42,233.05.