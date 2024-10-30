Cipla Share Price Falls To Five-Month Low As Analysts Cut Target Price After Q2 Results

Cipla Ltd.'s share price fell to a five-month low on Wednesday after analysts cut their target price on the stock, citing weaker than expected domestic business and challenges in its key products.

The pharma company's net profit rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 1,305.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,247 crore. Revenue for the period rose 5.6% to Rs 7,051.02 crore, compared to analysts' expectations of Rs 7,068 crore.