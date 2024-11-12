Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Highs As HDFC Bank, L&T Share Prices Drag
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.03% and 0.05% higher, respectively. Get live updates on Indian stock market here
IPO Update: Sagility India Lists At 3.5% Premium
Sagility India Ltd. listed at Rs 31.06 apiece on exchanges compared to issue price of Rs 30, which implied a 3.5% premium.
Stock Market Live Updates: LIC Share Price Rises After JPMorgan Raises Target Price
Life Insurance Corp. of India stock was up more than 2% on Tuesday on the heels of strong second quarter earnings and a positive upgrade from JPMorgan on the stock.
Life Insurance Corp of India rose 1.58% to Rs 932.95 apiece.
Stock Market Today: HMA Agro Industries Share Price Hits 10% Upper Circuit
HMA Agro Industries Ltd. share price hit 10% upper circuit and rose to Rs 45.34 apiece, the highest level since Nov 8. It came out of the upper circuit to trade 9.51% higher at 45.14 apiece as of 09:55 a.m., as compared to 0.02% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock price jumped as the company reported that its consolidated net profit surged 783.33% to Rs 53 crore in July–September compared to Rs 6 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The profit surged after its Ebitda doubled.
HMA Agro Industries share price was 9.12% higher at 44.98 apiece.
Stock Market Update: Jubilant Foodworks Jumps To Highest Level Since Oct 3
Jubilant FoodWorks stock rose as much as 8.14% during the day to Rs 651 apiece on the NSE, the highest level since Oct 3. It was trading 6.25% higher at Rs 639.65 apiece, compared to an 0.06% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:43 a.m.
Jubilant Foodworks was 5.66% higher at Rs 636.10 apiece.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As RIL, HDFC Bank Rise
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher on Tuesday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. share prices rose. As of 09:22 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 56.65 points or 0.23% higher at 24,197.95, and the Sensex was 113.23 points or 0.14% higher at 79,609.38.
Kotak Securities believe the current market pattern remains volatile and directionless, making level-based trading the ideal strategy for traders. For day traders, 23,950/78,800 would serve as a crucial support level, said Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research.
If the market moves above 23,950/78,800, we may see a retest of 24300-24,400/79,700-80,000 levels. Conversely, if the market falls below 23,950/78,800, selling pressure is likely to increase, potentially pushing the market down towards 23z,800/78,500, Chouhan
The Sensex was 0.29% higher at 79,729.56
The Nifty 50 was 0.31% higher at 24,217.25
The Nifty Bank was 0.31% higher at 52,038.75.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Trent Ltd. shares added to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd limited gains in the benchmark.
On NSE, 10 sectors advanced, and two declined out of 12. The NSE Nifty Realty rose the most, and the NSE Nifty FMCG declined the most.
Most sectoral indices opened higher.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were 0.51% and 0.54% higher, respectively.
On BSE, 18 sectors advanced, and three declined out of 21. The BSE Realty rose the most, while the BSE Capital Goods declined the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,077 stocks advanced, 846 stocks declined, and 108 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre–Open
At pre–open, the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.35% or 84.50 points higher at 24,225.80, and the BSE Sensex was 0.19% or 14880 points higher at 79,644.95.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.83%. It closed at 6.82% on Monday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 84.39 against the US dollar. It closed at 84.388 on Monday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Gold Prices Trade Near One–Month Low
Gold prices were trading near one–month low in Asian trade. The Bloomberg spot gold price fell to $2,610 the lowest level since Oct 10 on Monday as the dollar index rose.
A rise in the greenback makes the bullion expensive for other currency holders.
The Bloomberg spot gold was 0.16% higher at $2,62308 an ounce.
Stock Market Live: JPMorgan On LIC India
JPMorgan doubled upgrade to 'overweight', increases target price to Rs 1,075
Double upgrade to 'overweight' on strong VNB growth from enhanced product mix
LIC India will likely continue to outweigh negative impact from higher product benefits, lower bond yields
JPMorwgan revised VNB forecasts for financial year 2025 and 2026 by 9% and 11%, respectively
LIC India's weaker margins in par segment or moderation in mix enhancement are key risks
Bitcoin Declines After Surpassing $89,000 Mark
Bitcoin surpassed $89,000 mark in Asia session as hopes of positive development for the digital asset under Donald Trump's presidency fuelled investors' sentiment for the asset, Bloomberg reported.
However, bitcoin erased gains to put a stop to its record rally. The Bloomberg spot Bitcoin was trading 0.34% down at $87,710.92 as of 8:34 a.m.
Asia FX Update: Most Currencies Fall Tracking US Dollar Strength
Most Asia–Pacific currencies declined against the greenback as the dollar index remained strong around the highest level since July 3. The dollar index was trading 0.03% higher at 105.57 as of 08:13 a.m.
The Indonesian rupiah was the worst performing currency so far on Tuesday. It was down 0.55% against the US unit at 15,775 as of 08:06 a.m. Investors in the country await retail sales data for September.
Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht were other top losers among Asia–Pacific currencies. The currencies were 0.44% and 0.37% down respectively against the US dollar.
Bucking the trend, the South Korean Won rose 0.05% against the US dollar as of 08:09 a.m.
Oil Prices Extend Decline On Demand Worries
Oil future prices extended losses to Tuesday as demand outlook remained bleak after China's stimulus did little to give confidence about reviving the weak consumption in the world's top oil importing country.
The January contract of brent crude was trading 0.19% lower at $71.69 a barrel as of 7:43 a.m.
On Monday, the benchmark future price declined over 3%, according to Bloomberg.
Market participants await monthly oil market report from Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies.
Nuvama On PG Electroplast
Retain Buy with TP 765 vs 710 earlier, Upside 18%
Strong performance in product business led by ACs up 211% YoY
Management raised their revenue/PAT guidance by 16%
Co's expansion & strategic investments in innovation are clearly paying off
Expect Co to post a revenue/PAT CAGR of 29%/43% over FY24–27E
Values stock at 50x Dec-26E EPS
Stock Market Live: Inox Wind Repeats Order From Continum Green Energy
Inox Wind Ltd. repeated order from Continuum Green Energy for 87 megawatt, it said in an exchange filing.
Asia Market Update: Japan Outperforms On Yen's Fall
Japan's benchmarks outperformed in the Asia–Pacific as the yen continued to fall against the US unit. The Nikkei 225 was trading 185.10 points or 0.47% higher at 39,718.42 as of 07:14 a.m.
Moreover, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged more than $65 billion support for the country's semiconductor and artificial intelligence segments' development over the next decade, Bloomberg reported.
Meanwhile, the KOSPI and S&P ASX 200 declined 0.71% and 0.41% down, respectively as of 7:14 a.m.
US Market Update: Dow Jones And S&P 500 End At Record High
The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 44,000 mark for first time, and S&P 500 topped 6,000 mark for first time.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.69% higher at 44,293.13. The S&P 500 ended 0.10% higher at 6,001.35.
The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6% higher at 19,298.77.
GIFT Nifty Near 24,200; Hindalco Industries, ONGC, RVNL Share Prices May React
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,200 in early trade on Tuesday. Hindalco Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. share prices may react due to earnings and business-related news.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02%, or 4 points, higher at 24,225.50 as of 06:35 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the choppy session little changed on Monday. Asian Paints Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. share prices dragged the indices, while HDFC Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. supported the benchmarks.
The Nifty 50 ended 6.90 points, or 0.03% lower, at 24,141.30, and the Sensex ended 9.83 points, or 0.01% higher, at 79,496.15.
Markets could be seen reacting to domestic CPI data for October to be announced today, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, Wealth Management, Motilal Financial Services. "We expect markets to remain volatile on the back of global factors and subdued quarterly results. However stock specific action could continue on account of the last leg of Q2 numbers to be announced this week. Key results tomorrow include BSE, (Samvardhana) Motherson, Zydus Life, Hyundai Motors, among others."