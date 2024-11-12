Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Highs As HDFC Bank, L&T Share Prices Drag

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,200 in early trade on Tuesday. Hindalco Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. share prices may react due to earnings and business-related news.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02%, or 4 points, higher at 24,225.50 as of 06:35 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the choppy session little changed on Monday. Asian Paints Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. share prices dragged the indices, while HDFC Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. supported the benchmarks.

The Nifty 50 ended 6.90 points, or 0.03% lower, at 24,141.30, and the Sensex ended 9.83 points, or 0.01% higher, at 79,496.15.

Markets could be seen reacting to domestic CPI data for October to be announced today, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, Wealth Management, Motilal Financial Services. "We expect markets to remain volatile on the back of global factors and subdued quarterly results. However stock specific action could continue on account of the last leg of Q2 numbers to be announced this week. Key results tomorrow include BSE, (Samvardhana) Motherson, Zydus Life, Hyundai Motors, among others."