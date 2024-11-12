Britannia Share Price Falls To Five-Month Low After Q2 Profit Dip
Britannia Industries posted a profit of Rs 531.6 crore in the quarter ended September.
Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd. slipped 4% in early trade on Tuesday after the biscuit-maker posted a 9% fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September, missing street expectations.
The Kolkata-based company posted a profit of Rs 531.6 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 630 crore.
Britannia Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.3% to Rs 4,667.6 crore versus Rs 4,432.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,769 crore).
Net profit down 9% to Rs 531.6 crore versus Rs 586.5 crore (Estimate: Rs 630.4 crore).
Ebitda down 10% to Rs 783.4 crore versus Rs 872.4 crore (Estimate: Rs 894.6 crore).
Margin narrows to 16.8% versus 19.7% (Estimate: 18.80%).
Britannia Industries Share Price Today
The scrip fell as much as 4.08% to Rs 5,213 apiece, the lowest level since June 4, 2024. It pared losses to trade 1.36% lower at Rs 5,259.95 apiece, as of 09:57 a.m., compared to a 0.01% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
It has risen 0.28% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.44 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 30.14.
Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold', and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 12.4%.