Britannia Share Price Falls To Five-Month Low After Q2 Profit Dip

The scrip fell as much as 4.08% to Rs 5,213 apiece, the lowest level since June 4, 2024. It pared losses to trade 1.36% lower at Rs 5,259.95 apiece, as of 09:57 a.m., compared to a 0.01% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen 0.28% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.44 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 30.14.

Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold', and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 12.4%.