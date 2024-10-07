Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Highs As HDFC Bank, Titan Share Prices Drag

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 25,200 in wee hours of Monday trade. BSE Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., and Godrej Properties Ltd. share prices are expected to react because of the news flow over the weekend.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 51 points or 0.20% higher at 25,236.00 as of 06:36 a.m.

"A break below the support level will drag the Index lower to 24,500; while on the flip side, 25,750 can be expected if the resistance gets breached. BankNifty is replicating Nifty 50 with the addition of an inverted hammer candle and a convincing close above 52,400 will confirm a bullish pattern; while 51,150-51,350 will act as a support zone," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Shares.

On Friday, the Nifty 50 and Sensex recorded their worst week in over two years as worsening geopolitical situation in the West Asia spooked investors. The benchmarks declined more than 4%, the biggest intraday fall since June 13, 2022.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.79%, or 200.25 points, lower at 25049.85, and the Sensex fell 0.98%, or 808.65 points, to close at 81688.45.