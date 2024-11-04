Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Down Over 1%; Rupee Hits Record Low

Most Asian currencies advanced on Monday against the greenback as the dollar index declined on caution before the US election. Moreover, weak job growth in the US during October fuelled bets for further monetary easing, which weighed on the US dollar.

The Singaporean Dollar and Thai Baht rose the most against the US dollar. The currencies were trading 0.61% and 0.52% higher, respectively as of 8:33 a.m. IST.

Bucking the trend, the Indonesian rupiah declined against the greenback. It was 0.22% lower against the US dollar as of 08:33 a.m. IST.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of six major currencies, was 0.53% down at 103.74 as of 08:30 a.m. IST, according to data on Bloomberg terminal.

The greenback lost strength after a poll by Des Moines Register showed Kamala Harris leading in Iowa state, which was won by Donald Trump in his previous elections, Bloomberg reported. Investors considers Trump win to be a propeller for rally in the dollar index and US Treasury yields.