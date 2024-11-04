Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Down Over 1%; Rupee Hits Record Low
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 1.87% and 1.74% down, respectively. Get live updates on Indian stock market here.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Rupee Weakens To Fresh Record Low Against US Dollar
The India upee weakened by 3 paise to a record low of 84.11 against the US dollar. The local unit hits record low for the second session in a row, according to data on Bloomberg. It closed at 84.08 on Friday.
Stock Market Live: Maruti Suzuki India Opens Pre–Bookings
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. opened pre–bookings for 4th Generation Dzire, it said in an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: RIL Share Price Falls To Over Nine–Month Low
Reliance Industries Ltd. share price fell to the lowest level since Jan 8 in Monday's session. It was trading 3.95% down at Rs 1,286 apiece as of 11:18 a.m.
Reliance Industries Ltd. share price fell 3.84% to Rs 1,286.95 apiece.
Stock Market Live: Vedanta's Cairn Signs MoU With UNEP
Vedanta Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding with United Nation Environment Programme's flagship methane reporting and mitigation initiative.
Cairn Oil & Gas is part of Vedanta Group. UNEP Stands For United Nations Environment Programme, it said in an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Auto Seen Smashing Success In October, Says ED
Outcome in October has been smashing success. Bajaj Auto has seen surge in retails in October, said Rakesh Sharma, executive director in an interview to NDTV Proft.
Bajaj Auto's focus area is 125cc segment. The company have grown 20% in retail terms in 125-cc segment. Bajaj Auto have sold 2 lakh pulsars, said Sharma.
Steel Strips Wheel October Business Update (YoY)
October overall volume growth fell 6%
October overall exports fell 41%
Stock Market Live Updates Today: NCC Stock Snaps Two–Day Rally
NCC Ltd. share price retreated from over one-month high, snapping a two-day rally on Monday. The stock had rallied in the last two trading sessions after it disclosed its order wins for October on Friday.
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty, Sensex Fall To Nearly Three–Month Low
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declined over 1% and touched the lowest level since Aug 6 in Monday's session. The Nifty 50 index has declined below 24,000, and the Sensex fell below 79,000.
The market cap of Nifty 50 company declined Rs 29,583.2 crore to Rs 191.10 lakh crore as of 10:23 a.m.
The Nifty 50 was trading 1.33% down at 23,980.55.
The Sensex was 1.27% down at 78,708.72.
Stock Market Live: Sun Pharma Sees Worst Session In Nearly Four Years
Shares of pharma major Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. plunged over 5% on Monday—the worst since December 2020— after a US District Court prevented it from launching its new drug, Leqselvi.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 2.99% to Rs 1,804.45 apiece.
Nifty Oil & Gas Falls To Nearly Five–Month Low As RIL & IOC Share Prices Drag
The NSE Nifty Oil & Gas index declined 2.07% to 11,205.90, the lowest level since June 5. Reliance Industries Ltd., and Indian Oil Corp share prices dragged the index.
The Nifty Oil & Gas index was trading 1.8% down at 11,235.65 as of 09:40 a.m.
Nifty, Sensex Decline At Open As Sun Pharma, Infosys Share Prices Drag: Opening Bell
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declined shortly after opening on a muted note as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. share prices dragged. As of 09:17 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 155.90 points or 0.64% down at 24,148.45, and the Sensex was trading 0.64% down at 79.218.50.
"The range breakout of 24,200-24,500 levels will give an either side breakout from current levels and we expect an upward move post the expiry rollover and positive global cues," said Vikas Jain, head, Reliance Securities.
The relative strength index is crossing the average line and crossover of the same would witness a strong breakout along with the underlying index. The highest call open interest is at 24,500 strikes while the downside the highest put OI is at 24,000 for the weekly expiry, Jain added.
The Sensex was trading 0.68% down at 79,184.97.
The Nifty 50 was trading 0.58% down at 24,163.85.
The Nifty Bank was trading 0.41% down at 51,462.65
Infosys Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., HLCTech Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. limited losses in the benchmark index.
Top contribution to the Nifty 50 index
On NSE, 12 sectoral indices opened lower with the NSE Nifty Oil and Gas declined the most. The NSE Nifty Realty had the least decline around open
Sectoral indices opened lower on Nov 4.
Broader markets declined in line with the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading 0.80% and 1.25% down, respectively.
On BSE, 21 sectoral indices were trading in the negative territory around opening trade. The BSE Consumer Durables declined the most, and the BSE Focus IT declined the least.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,090 stocks declined, 1,092 stocks advanced, and 161 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Stock Market Live: 10 Funds Across Categories Opening This Week
This week, there are 10 funds which are opening across categories. Six out of 10 are being launched under the passive scheme category. To know more click here.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Flat At Pre–Open
At pre–open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.05% higher at 24,315.75, and the BSE Sensex was trading 0.01% down at 79,713.14.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.86%. It closed at 6.85% on Friday, according to data Bloomberg.
Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar
Rupee strengthened by 2 paise to open at 84.06 against the US dollar. It closed at 84.08 on Friday, according to data Bloomberg.
Stock Market Live: Adani Ports & SEZ October Business Update
October Total Cargo Volumes At 37.9 MMT
Year to date October 2024 logistics rail volume rose 11% on the year
Year to date October 2024 total cargo handling increased 8% on the year to 257.7 MMT
Source: Exchange Filing
Emkay Global On Possible US Election Outcome Impact on India Equities
Republican Sweep
Red sweep may trigger a short-term rally for Indian equities
Sustenance of short term rally to depend on valuations, earnings momentum
Expect rally to quickly fizzle out
Base thesis of market consolidation for H2FY25 stays unchanged
Possible sectoral beneficiary: IT, BFSI
Democrat Sweep
Democrat's sweep could trigger nervousness in global equities, leaving India somewhat vulnerable
Suggest to by into any major dip as core fundamentals are likely to be unchanged
IT could be vulnerable in the short term on high valuations, corporate tax hike concerns
Asia FX Update: Asian Currencies Rise As Dollar Index Falls Before US Election
Most Asian currencies advanced on Monday against the greenback as the dollar index declined on caution before the US election. Moreover, weak job growth in the US during October fuelled bets for further monetary easing, which weighed on the US dollar.
The Singaporean Dollar and Thai Baht rose the most against the US dollar. The currencies were trading 0.61% and 0.52% higher, respectively as of 8:33 a.m. IST.
Bucking the trend, the Indonesian rupiah declined against the greenback. It was 0.22% lower against the US dollar as of 08:33 a.m. IST.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of six major currencies, was 0.53% down at 103.74 as of 08:30 a.m. IST, according to data on Bloomberg terminal.
The greenback lost strength after a poll by Des Moines Register showed Kamala Harris leading in Iowa state, which was won by Donald Trump in his previous elections, Bloomberg reported. Investors considers Trump win to be a propeller for rally in the dollar index and US Treasury yields.
Yield On 10–Year US Treasury Note Hits Nearly Four–Month High
The yield on the benchmark 10–year US treasury note rose to the highest level in nearly four months. The yield rose after data showed US economy added 12,000 jobs in October, due to storms and strike, Bloomberg reported.
The pace of job growth was the slowest since 2020, which affirmed expectation that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points.
The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US election also weighed on safe haven asset.
The yield on the 10–year US treasury note was trading 0.02% higher at 4.40% as of 5:07 a.m. IST.
Stock Market Live: Gold Prices Steady
Gold spot and future prices were largely steady in Asian trade as market participants exercised caution before the outcome of the US election and the Federal Reserve Policy meeting this week.
A rise in US treasury yield weighed on the bullion. The Bloomberg spot Gold was trading 0.07% higher at $2,738.51 an ounce as of 08:08 a.m. IST, according to data on Bloomberg
The December future contract of Gold was trading 0.05% down at $2,747.10 an ounce as of 08:00 a.m. IST, according to data on Bloomberg
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Welspun Corp Gets Orders Worth Rs 1,300 Crore In US
Welspun Corp Ltd. received two large orders cumulatively valued at Rs 1,300 crore in US. The two large orders for supply of coated HSAW pipes for natural gas pipeline projects, the company said in an exchange filing
Welspun Corp will execute these orders during financial year 2026.
Stock Market Live: Nomura Upgrades Cipla's Rating To 'Buy'
It raised the target price to Rs 1,800, which implied a 16% potential upside.
Goa facility cleared by FDA as VAI, boosting potential approval for limited-competition gAbraxane.
Focus on inhalers, injectables/peptides, and ARVs in the US, with expected growth in FY25-27
Higher valuation aligned with sector trends and regulatory progress.
Cipla’s stock up 29% over the past year but has lagged behind Nifty Pharma's 54% rise.
Risk-Reward View Favors Cipla with expected returns of 6-21% in one year.
Key Risks: Lower-than-expected growth in India, weaker US revenue, and higher pricing pressure.
Citi Research In HPCL
Citi maintains BUY on HPCL, raises target to Rs 450 from Rs 420 earlier, which implied an 18% upside
Revise petrol/diesel marketing margin assumptions upwards
Lower gross refining margin forecasts on recent trends, mgmt commentary
Change FY26/27 EBITDA forecasts by -2%/+9%
Citi Research Keeps 'Buy' On IOCL
Citi Research maintained 'Buy' on Indian Oil Corp at Rs 190 target which implied a 30.6% upside.
Revise petrol/diesel marketing margin assumptions upwards
Lower gross refining margin forecasts on recent trends, management commentary
Change FY26/27 EBITDA forecasts by -3%/+1%
Crude Oil Prices Rise As OPEC+ Decides To Delay Production Increase By A Month
Crude oil prices rose nearly 2% in Asian trade as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies decided to delay December production increase by a month, Bloomberg reported.
The January future contract of brent crude was trading 1.44% higher at $74.15 a barrel as of 7:07 a.m.
Asia Market Update: Stocks Rise Ahead Of US Election & Fed Meet Outcome
Markets in Asia–Pacific region rose on Monday before US election and the Federal Reserve's policy decision this week. Market participants will also monitor China's parliament session to get more details on the stimulus announced earlier.
The KOSPI and S&P ASX 200 were trading 1.05% and 0.32% higher, respectively. Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday on Monday.
US Markets End Higher Ahead Of Election
On Friday, stocks on Wall Street ended higher as market participants shift their focus on US election this week. They shrugged off the US jobs data which showed job openings increased at the slowest pace since 2020 and unemployment remained low.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.69% higher and the S&P 500 settled 0.41% higher. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.80% higher on Friday.
GIFT Nifty Near 24,300; HeroMoto Corp, Sun Pharma, Zomato Share Prices May React
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,300 level in early trade on Monday. Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Zomato Ltd. share prices are likely to see movement when market opens.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.46% or 112 points lower at 24,281 as of 6:30 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from two–day decline in an annual special trading session for the occasion of Samvat 2081. The Nifty 50 ended 0.39% or 94.20 points higher at 24,299.55, and the Sensex ended 0.42% or 335.06 points higher at 79,724.12.
On Thursday, benchmark equity indices of India recorded a second session of fall. However, on a weekly basis, the indices snapped a four-week decline.