Reliance Industries Share Price Hits Over 10–Month Low Amid Selloff

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s share price fell to the lowest level in over 10 months on Monday amid heavy selloff. This comes after its bonus shares started trading. The allotted bonus shares started trading on Friday in a special annual trading session for Diwali.

Reliance Industries allotted a total of 676,62 crore bonus equity shares with face value of Rs 10 each on Oct 29. The company announced the issue of bonus shares in 1:1 at its annual general meeting in August.

Reliance Industries was the top dragger of the NSE Nifty 50. The stock is the second in the benchmark based on its weightage. It has 8.50% weightage.