Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 25,400; Infosys, Mankind Pharma, Ceigall India, REC Shares In Focus
Catch the latest on Indian stock markets. GIFT Nifty was trading higher at 25,447.00. Shares of Infosys, Mankind Pharma, Ceigall India, REC will remain in focus in today's session.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Stocks To Watch On Wednesday
Shares of Infosys will react to the news of company entering into a pact with UK-based Metro Bank for digital transformation and those of Mankind Pharma and Satin Creditcare will be in focus on the news that its board will consider fundraise on September 20.
SKF India's stock will move as its board decided to initiate a separation of its automotive business and for REC, investors will assess the news of undertaking a non-binding financial commitment to increase renewable book by over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030.
Shares of Torrent Power and Ceigall India will rise after order wins. DCM Shriram got a observation letter from BSE on the amalgamation of Lilly Commercial with itself.
Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises, Vakrangee, and AYM Syntex will also remain in focus.
GIFT Nifty Trades Above 25,400
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.10%, or 25 points higher at 25,447.00 as of 06:37 a.m. Shares of Infosys Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., REC Ltd. will remain in focus among others in today's session.
The Indian market will also track Asia-Pacific share indices, which rose early Wednesday as traders await the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy decision, due to be released later today.
The Nikkei 225 rebounded Wednesday, and was trading 243.24 points, or 0.67% higher at 36,446.46 as of 06:28 a.m. On Tuesday, the Japanese yen declined against the dollar, which supported nations' stocks and turned outlook on the export oriented country positive, Bloomberg reported.
The Kospi and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.13% and 0.08% higher, respectively.
US stocks ended with little gains on Tuesday, as the FOMC started its two-day policy meeting. Traders are still divided about the quantum of rate cut from the US rate-setting panel.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.03% and 0.20% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04% lower.
November contract of brent crude was trading 0.08% lower at $73.06 per barrel as of 06:36 a.m. Gold was trading 0.17% higher at $2,573.88 as of 06:37 a.m.
The Nifty and Sensex logged gains on Tuesday, led by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Throughout the session, the benchmarks traded near record highs, while market participants shifted their focus to the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting, starting later in the day.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 34.80 points, or 0.14%, higher at 25,418.55 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 90.88 points, or 0.11%, up at 83,079.66. Intraday, Nifty rose 0.23% to 24,441.65 and Sensex jumped 0.20% to 83,152.41.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday after a day of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 482.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 874.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee rose 0.15% to settle at Rs 83.76 against the US dollar.