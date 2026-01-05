Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 26,300, Sensex Trades Flat; PC Jeweller, NIBE Shares Up Nearly 7%

Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live: Nifty Above 26,300, Sensex Trades Flat; PC Jeweller, NIBE Shares Up Nearly 7%
Oil companies will be in focus today amid Venezuela's Maduro capture.

05 Jan 2026, 09:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nifty, Sensex likely to open higher. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Good morning readers. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened MIXED on Monday. The Nifty 50 opened 0.02% higher at 26,333.70 and Sensex opened 0.014% down at 85,640.05. However, minutes after open the markets fluctuated from green to red but at 9:20 a.m. Nifty was trading 0.05% lower and Sensex was down 0.03%.
Stock Market Today: Nifty Above 26,300, Sensex Trade Flat

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened MIXED on Monday. The Nifty 50 opened 0.02% higher at 26,333.70 and Sensex opened 0.014% down at 85,640.05. However, minutes after open the markets fluctuated from green to red but at 9:20 a.m. Nifty was trading 0.05% lower and Sensex was down 0.03%.


Cupid Share Price Update: Large Trade In Stock

Over 2.13 million shares of Cupid were traded in pre-market trading on Monday.


Stock Market Live Update: Nifty, Sensex Flat At Pre-Open

At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 5.15 points or 0.02% higher at 26,333.70. The BSE Sensex was down 145.94 points at 85,616.07.


Stars Finally Aligning For India’s FMCG Story, Says Goldman Sachs — Check Stock Picks

India’s fast-moving consumer goods sector could be headed into one of its strongest earnings phases in years, with a rare combination of revenue and margin tailwinds coming together in 2026, according to Goldman Sachs.

Read the whole story here for the stock picks.


Mindspace Tops Morgan Stanley’s REIT Picks as India's Office Market Enters Sweet Spot

India’s office real estate investment trusts are entering what Morgan Stanley calls a new phase of low-risk, compounding returns. This is driven by strong leasing momentum, easing interest rates, and sustained demand from global capability centres (GCCs).

In a new research note, the brokerage said FY25 marked a clear inflection point for listed office REITs, with distribution per unit (DPU) growth of around 10% year-on-year — the first such acceleration since their listing.

Morgan Stanley expects DPU to compound at roughly 10% annually over the next three years, supported by higher occupancies, new leasable area additions, and the full transmission of rate cuts.

