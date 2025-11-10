Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Higher Open; ONGC, Swiggy Shares In Focus

Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Higher Open; ONGC, Swiggy Shares In Focus
Catch all live updates about Nifty 50 and Sensex here on Monday Oct 10.

10 Nov 2025, 07:46 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Stock market likley to open higher. (Image source: Unsplash)
Stock market likley to open higher. (Image source: Unsplash)
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open higher on Monday. SJVN Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Monday.
LIVE: Gold Price Advances To Rs 1,21,480 Levels

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,21,480 on Monday. Gold held steady as traders weighed a weaking US economy against progress on ending the government shutdown.

Read more about it here


Asia Markets LIVE: Asian Stocks Rise, South Korea Leads Gains

Asian equities advanced as well, with South Korea leading gains. Improved sentiment prompted a broad selloff in bonds, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up by more than two basis points to 4.12%. The yen, typically viewed as a safe-haven asset, slipped 0.2% against the dollar.


LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open, ONGC, Swiggy Shares In Focus 

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.22% or 56 points higher at 25,595 as of 07:21 a.m., which implied a higher open for the benchmark index.

SJVN Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Monday.


