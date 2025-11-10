Q2 Results Live: KPIT Technologies Profit Falls 2%; Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, SJVN In Focus
Various players including Ather Energy and Reliance Power are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today.
- Oldest First
Q2 Results Live: Anup Engineering Profit Falls 1%
Anup Engineering Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 20.3% to Rs 232.28 crore versus Rs 193.14 crore.
Net Profit down 1% to Rs 32.05 crore versus Rs 32.53 crore.
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 51.47 crore versus Rs 43.33 crore.
Margin at 22.2% versus 22.4%.
Q2 Results Live: KPIT Technologies Profit Falls 2%
KPIT Technologies Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.2% to Rs 1,587.71 crore versus Rs 1,538.76 crore.
Net Profit down 2% to Rs 169.09 crore versus Rs 171.90 crore.
EBIT up 4% to Rs 245.96 crore versus Rs 237.00 crore.
Margin at 15.5% versus 15.4%.
Q2 Results Live: WeWork India Profit Falls 97%
WeWork India Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 22.4% to Rs 574.70 crore versus Rs 469.54 crore.
Net Profit down 97% to Rs 6.29 crore versus Rs 203.63 crore.
Ebitda up 27% to Rs 380.07 crore versus Rs 298.73 crore.
Margin at 66.1% versus 63.6%.
Tax write-back of Rs 16.7 lakh versus Rs 235 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, SJVN In Focus
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today. These include key names such as Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, and Reliance Power among others.
This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!