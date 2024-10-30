Stock Market Holidays In November 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On THESE Days
Diwali Muhurat trading will be conducted on November 1. The timing for the one-hour special 'muhurat' trading session on the occasion of Diwali has been fixed as 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
November Share Market Holidays: The stock market will be closed for eleven days this November, affecting investors' trading days. This closure includes five Saturdays and four Sundays.
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, the market will also not operate on two weekdays: Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 1, and Gurunanak Jayanti, which will be celebrated on November 15.
Both the NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) allow people to buy, sell, and trade stocks almost every day of the year. However, they do take a few special holidays and weekends off.
Full List of Stock Market Holidays in November 2024
Here is the list of stock market holidays for the month of November.
November 1: Diwali Laxmi Pujan* (Friday)
November 2: Saturday
November 3: Sunday
November 9: Saturday
November 10: Sunday
November 15: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
November 16: Saturday
November 17: Sunday
November 23: Saturday
November 24: Sunday
November 30: Saturday
*Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Friday, Nov 1.
Remaining Stock Market Holidays in 2024
Christmas, which falls on December 25, 2024, will be the final stock market holiday and NSE market holiday of the year.
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.