Stock Market Holidays In November 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On THESE Days
Stock Market Holidays In November 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On THESE Days

Diwali Muhurat trading will be conducted on November 1. The timing for the one-hour special 'muhurat' trading session on the occasion of Diwali has been fixed as 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

30 Oct 2024, 09:52 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tilt up of Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape /NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tilt up of Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape /NDTV Profit)

November Share Market Holidays: The stock market will be closed for eleven days this November, affecting investors' trading days. This closure includes five Saturdays and four Sundays.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, the market will also not operate on two weekdays: Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 1, and Gurunanak Jayanti, which will be celebrated on November 15.

Both the NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) allow people to buy, sell, and trade stocks almost every day of the year. However, they do take a few special holidays and weekends off.

Full List of Stock Market Holidays in November 2024

Here is the list of stock market holidays for the month of November.

  • November 1: Diwali Laxmi Pujan* (Friday)

  • November 2: Saturday

  • November 3: Sunday

  • November 9: Saturday

  • November 10: Sunday

  • November 15: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

  • November 16: Saturday

  • November 17: Sunday

  • November 23: Saturday

  • November 24: Sunday

  • November 30: Saturday

*Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Friday, Nov 1.

Remaining Stock Market Holidays in 2024

Christmas, which falls on December 25, 2024, will be the final stock market holiday and NSE market holiday of the year.

Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:

  • A) Pre-open session
    Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
    Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
    *with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

  • B) Regular trading session
    Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
    Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs

  • C) Closing Session
    The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs

  • D) Block Deal Session Timings:
    Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
    Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM

Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

