Stock Market Holidays In November 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On THESE Days

November Share Market Holidays: The stock market will be closed for eleven days this November, affecting investors' trading days. This closure includes five Saturdays and four Sundays.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, the market will also not operate on two weekdays: Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 1, and Gurunanak Jayanti, which will be celebrated on November 15.

Both the NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) allow people to buy, sell, and trade stocks almost every day of the year. However, they do take a few special holidays and weekends off.