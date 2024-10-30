Bank Holidays In November 2024: Banks To Remain Shut For Up To 13 Days; Check Full List
Some major events due to which the banks will remain closed in November are Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Chhath, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for a total of 13 days in November 2024. This includes eight holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, along with regular closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
It is important to know that bank holidays can differ from state to state. While national holidays apply to all states, regional holidays affect only specific ones.
Full List Of Bank Holidays In November 2024
November 1, Friday: Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyotsava – Banks will be closed in Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya.
November 2, Saturday: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/ Govardhan Puja/Vikram Samvat New Year – Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
November 3, Sunday: Banks will remain closed.
November 7, Thursday: Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya) – Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
November 8, Friday: Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival – Banks will be closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.
November 9, Saturday: Banks will remain closed
November 10, Sunday: Banks will remain closed
November 12, Tuesday: Egaas-Bagwal – Banks will remain closed in Uttarakhand.
November 15, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima – Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh (UT), Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.
November 17, Sunday: Banks will remain closed.
November 18, Monday: Kanakadasa Jayanti – Banks will remain closed in Karnataka.
November 23, Saturday: Seng Kut Snem – Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.
November 24, Sunday: Banks will remain closed.
Make sure to check the specific holidays in your state and plan any banking transactions accordingly.
RBI categorises holidays into three categories:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.