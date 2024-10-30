Bank Holidays In November 2024: Banks To Remain Shut For Up To 13 Days; Check Full List

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for a total of 13 days in November 2024. This includes eight holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, along with regular closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

It is important to know that bank holidays can differ from state to state. While national holidays apply to all states, regional holidays affect only specific ones.

Some major events due to which the banks will remain closed in November are Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Chhath, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.