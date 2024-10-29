Diwali 2024 Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE Dates, Check Full List

Banks will remain closed on multiple days this week on account of Diwali festivities in several states. The festival of Diwali, also known as Deepawali, will be celebrated on Oct. 31 this year, as per the Hindu calendar. However, in many states, the festival of lights will be celebrated on Nov. 1, as per regional calendars.

One of the most important festivals for Hindus across the world, Diwali marks the celebrations of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya on the Amavasya Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik. In many states, devotees also worship Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on this day for wealth and prosperity.

Diwali festivities span across five days starting with Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on Oct. 29 this year. Banks in many states will remain closed for up to four days, due to the long Diwali weekend.