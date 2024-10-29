Diwali 2024 Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE Dates, Check Full List
Banks in many states will remain closed for up to four days due to the long Diwali weekend.
Banks will remain closed on multiple days this week on account of Diwali festivities in several states. The festival of Diwali, also known as Deepawali, will be celebrated on Oct. 31 this year, as per the Hindu calendar. However, in many states, the festival of lights will be celebrated on Nov. 1, as per regional calendars.
One of the most important festivals for Hindus across the world, Diwali marks the celebrations of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya on the Amavasya Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik. In many states, devotees also worship Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on this day for wealth and prosperity.
Diwali festivities span across five days starting with Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on Oct. 29 this year. Banks in many states will remain closed for up to four days, due to the long Diwali weekend.
Diwali 2024 Bank Holidays: Full List
Banks in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, will remain closed on account of Diwali on Oct. 31, as per the Reserve Bank of India.
The banks will also remain closed on Nov. 1 on account of Diwali, Kut festival and Kannada Rajyotsava in the states of Karnataka, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Banks in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat will also remain closed on Nov. 2, on account of Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day.
This effectively makes it a four-day long weekend for banks in different parts of the country with banks remaining closed for Sunday on Nov. 3.
Customers are advised to plan their visits to bank branches accordingly to avoid any last-minute rush or confusion.
However, it must be noted that digital banking services will continue to function as usual during the holidays. Customers can manage their account or make any online transactions without disruption.
Bank holidays are classified broadly into three categories as per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines—Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Holidays for festivals change from state to state and regional offices of the central bank.
Further, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays every month.