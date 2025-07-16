Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Flat Amid Asia-Wide Decline
On the NSE, 11 sectors ended in the green, with the Nifty PSU Bank surging the most and Metal shedding 0.5%.
India's benchmark indices ended flat on Wednesday, supported by strength in Infosys Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and State Bank of India that offset a wider decline amid a dip across Asian markets due to a pickup in US inflation.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 16.25 points or 0.06% higher at 25,212.05, while the BSE Sensex closed 63.57 points or 0.08% up at 82,634.48. After a morning dip, both gauges managed to pull up from noon.
The Nifty traded in a range of 130 points. Of the 50 stocks on the index, 30 declined. The market capitalisation of the blue-chip pack added nearly Rs 4,000 crore.
Shares of M&M, Wipro Ltd. and SBI were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50. Shriram Finance Ltd., Eternal Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were among the biggest laggards.
In terms of points contribution, Infosys, M&M and SBI added to the Nifty the most.
On the NSE, 11 sectors ended in the green, with the Nifty PSU Bank surging the most and Metal shedding 0.5%.
The broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks, as the BSE MidCap jumped 0.1% and SmallCap gained 0.3%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,273 stocks advanced, 1,697 declined and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.