Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Flat Amid Asia-Wide Decline

India's benchmark indices ended flat on Wednesday, supported by strength in Infosys Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and State Bank of India that offset a wider decline amid a dip across Asian markets due to a pickup in US inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 16.25 points or 0.06% higher at 25,212.05, while the BSE Sensex closed 63.57 points or 0.08% up at 82,634.48. After a morning dip, both gauges managed to pull up from noon.

The Nifty traded in a range of 130 points. Of the 50 stocks on the index, 30 declined. The market capitalisation of the blue-chip pack added nearly Rs 4,000 crore.