Star Health Share Price Falls After Company Confirms Data Breach

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.'s share price fell Thursday following a statement by the company, which confirmed that a "targeted malicious cyberattack" resulted in unauthorised and illegal access to certain data of the company.

In September, a UK-based cyber security researcher had claimed that personal data like mobile numbers, addresses and pre-existing medical conditions of more than 3.1 crore customers of the company have been allegedly sold by a senior company official.

The company has said it has not found any evidence of wrongdoing from their Chief Information Security Officer as of yet, following its investigation into the data breach.

"We request that his (senior official's) privacy be respected, as we know that the threat actor is trying to create panic," the company told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.