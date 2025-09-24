Sri Lotus Developers Shares To Rise 35%? Motilal Oswal Initiates 'Buy' — Details Inside

Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Sri Lotus Developers and Realty with a 'buy' rating, citing a potential 129% compound annual growth rate in presales over the financial year 2025-28. The target price is set at Rs 250, based on the strong pipeline as well.

The company, with estimated sales growth from Rs 1,090 crore in financial year 2026 to Rs 2,160 crore in financial year 2028. With a current market price of Rs 185, the brokerage firm estimates a target price of Rs 250, representing a potential upside of 35%.

The company's strong project pipeline, luxury redevelopment expertise, and customer-orientated approach make it an attractive investment opportunity in the real estate sector.