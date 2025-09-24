Sri Lotus Developers Shares To Rise 35%? Motilal Oswal Initiates 'Buy' — Details Inside
Sri Lotus's strong project pipeline, luxury redevelopment expertise, and customer-oriented approach make it an attractive investment opportunity in the real estate sector.
Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Sri Lotus Developers and Realty with a 'buy' rating, citing a potential 129% compound annual growth rate in presales over the financial year 2025-28. The target price is set at Rs 250, based on the strong pipeline as well.
The company, with estimated sales growth from Rs 1,090 crore in financial year 2026 to Rs 2,160 crore in financial year 2028. With a current market price of Rs 185, the brokerage firm estimates a target price of Rs 250, representing a potential upside of 35%.
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has established itself as a key player in Mumbai's society redevelopment space, according to the analyst. The company has a proven track record of successfully executing complex projects in premium micro-markets.
The company's focus on luxury residential properties in exclusive neighbourhoods like Juhu, Andheri, and Bandra has earned it a reputation for quality and exclusivity. With nearly 30,000 buildings expected to undergo redevelopment in Mumbai over the next 3-5 years, the brokerage believes that Lotus is well-positioned to capitalise on this growth opportunity.
The company has four completed and five ongoing residential projects with a combined potential value of Rs 19 to 20 billion, alongside eight upcoming projects with a Gross Development Value of Rs 70 to 75 billion.
"The company is product-focused rather than project-focused, placing strong emphasis on the finer details of the finished product, including quality, amenities, design, and architecture. Its customer-orientated approach, which treats existing and new homeowners equally, has helped generate strong referrals from both customers and new societies seeking redevelopment," according to the note.
The company has also successfully executed eight projects with a total developable area of 1.35 million square feet, demonstrating its expertise in handling complex redevelopment projects. Lotus' focus on product quality, amenities, design, and architecture has earned it testimonials from homeowners, driving referrals and new business opportunities.