SpiceJet Shares Surge 10% After Board Raises Rs 3,000 Crore From Institutional Buyers

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. surged by 10.04% to Rs 72.80 apiece, reaching their highest level since September 19, following the board's approval to issue 48.7 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 61.60 each.

This move aims to raise Rs 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, which has seen strong interest from investors.

The QIP is part of the airline's strategy to bolster its balance sheet and tackle ongoing financial challenges.