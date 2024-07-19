SpiceJet Shares Jump Ahead Of Board Nod To Fundraise

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. rose over 5% on Friday after announcing that it would hold a meeting of the board of directors on July 23 to consider raising of fresh capital.

The fundraise may be through an issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of qualified institutional placement and any other methods, including by way of further issue. It is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and other regulatory and contractual approvals according to an exchange filing.

On Monday, the airline posted a net profit of Rs 127 crore in the January–March quarter in comparison to a loss of Rs 6.2 crore in the same period a year ago.