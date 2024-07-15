"SpiceJet Ltd. on Monday reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The airline had delayed its board meet to review and approve its third quarter and fourth quarter financial results.The company is yet to announce the results for the first quarter ended June.The airline reported a profit of Rs 127 crore in the January-March quarter, as compared to loss of Rs 6.2 crore registered during the same period last year, according to its stock exchange notification.Revenue of the company is down 19% year-on-year to Rs 1,738 crore. The operating income—or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and restructuring or rent costs—is down 83% on a yearly basis to Rs 16.3 crore, while the Ebitdar margin contracted to 0.9% from 4.4% recorded during the same period in the previous year.The company also reported a loss of Rs 299 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. The revenue for the third quarter fell 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,914 crore, while Ebitdar declined 90% to Rs 20.4 crore. Ebitdar margin had contracted to 1.1% in the third quarter.Shares of SpiceJet closed 7.71% higher at Rs 55.89 apiece on Monday, as compared with a 0.18% advance in the BSE Sensex..SpiceJet Chief Plans $250 Million Fundraise To Boost Operations"