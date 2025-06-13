Sona BLW Share Price Slips To One-Month Low Post Chairman Sunjay Kapur's Demise

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. fell over 8% on Friday following the sudden death of Sunjay Kapur, the company’s Chairman and a prominent figure in India’s automotive industry. Kapur, aged 53, passed away in England due to a sudden heart attack during a polo match—a sport he was passionate about and actively participated in as owner and player of the Sona Polo team.

Sona BLW issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the untimely loss. Kapur was also ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor. He had been instrumental in expanding Sona Comstar's footprint with manufacturing facilities across India, China, the US, Mexico, and Serbia.

He took over as managing director in 2015 after his father’s passing and later became Chairman. Kapur also served as President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, playing a significant role in shaping the growth of India’s automotive component industry over the past decade. Sona Comstar is known for supplying critical automotive parts such as EV traction motors and starter motors.