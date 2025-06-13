Sunjay Kapur, Industrialist And Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband, Dies At 53

Kapur, who is the former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, lost his life during a Polo match. He was a Polo enthusiast, owns the Sona Polo team, plays polo himself and participates in domestic and international tournaments, according to the report.

Kapur was a respected figure in India's automotive sector, known for steering Sona Comstar into becoming a global leader in precision automotive components, particularly in the electric mobility space. As the former President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, his leadership played a key role in shaping the industry's growth over the past decade, the report said.

His efforts made Sona Comstar a global automotive systems and components manufacturer with facilities in India, China, the US, Mexico, and Serbia. He took over as MD in 2015 after his father's passing and later became Chairman. The company supplies critical parts, including EV traction motors and starter motors, according to NDTV.

What makes the news of his passing even more heartbreaking is that just hours before his death, Kapur had posted about the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

In his post on X, he expressed solidarity with the affected families: "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour."