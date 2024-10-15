Small-, Mid-Cap Stocks May See Correction After Earnings, Says Systematix's Dhananjay Sinha

Small- and mid-cap stocks may see some correction in the post-earnings season if the second-quarter results remain subdued as compared to their premium valuations, according to Dhananjay Sinha, head of research, strategy and economics, at Systematix Group.

Sinha advised investors to be selective on such stocks, saying that it is important to understand where the valuations are lying and how the earnings outlook would pan out.

"If you look at the valuation for the mid-cap, it's been roughly 50% higher. If you look at the benchmark, indices are 50% higher than the Nifty P/E (price-to-earnings ratio), which is currently trailing at about 23.5 times," he told NDTV Profit.

"I would say it is expensive relative to the benchmark index. I think what is also important is the sustenance of this valuation premium that the mid and small companies are enjoying," the co-head of equities said.

With the premium most small and mid-cap stocks are sitting at, there should have been a growth of over 20–30%, according to Sinha.

"Whereas what we find is that broadly across the sectors that we've looked at, there is a certain amount of pressure in terms of the top-line growth and demand scenario. There are some concerns over the margin pressure across larger sectors," he said.