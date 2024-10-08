Small, Mid Cap Firms See Promoters Cash In On Rally In First Half Of Fiscal 2025

Promotors of small and mid cap companies have offloaded stake worth over Rs 34,000 crore in the first half of fiscal 2025, taking advantage of the rally. The Nifty Smallcap 250 has risen about 24.7%, while the Nifty Midcap 150 has advanced about 23.4% during the period.

The cumulative value of equity sale transactions by promoters (of small, mid-cap and large-cap companies) stood at over Rs 35,650 crore in the first half of the fiscal, while buy transactions totalled over Rs 26,970 crore, a study of NSE data for insider trade transactions by NDTV Profit showed.