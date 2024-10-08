Small, Mid Cap Firms See Promoters Cash In On Rally In First Half Of Fiscal 2025
The Smallcap 250 has risen about 30%, while the Midcap 150 has advanced about 18% during the period.
Promotors of small and mid cap companies have offloaded stake worth over Rs 34,000 crore in the first half of fiscal 2025, taking advantage of the rally. The Nifty Smallcap 250 has risen about 24.7%, while the Nifty Midcap 150 has advanced about 23.4% during the period.
The cumulative value of equity sale transactions by promoters (of small, mid-cap and large-cap companies) stood at over Rs 35,650 crore in the first half of the fiscal, while buy transactions totalled over Rs 26,970 crore, a study of NSE data for insider trade transactions by NDTV Profit showed.
Biggest Promotor Sales
The biggest promotor selling was seen in Mphasis Ltd., with promotor BCP TOPCO IX Pte selling around Rs 6,680 crore worth of shares. The promotor's shareholding stood at 40.4% as on June 2024, versus 55.5% in March 2024.
CPaaS platform provider Route Mobile Ltd. followed, with Rs 5,922 crore worth shares sold by promotors. General Insurance Corp. of India also saw around Rs 2,348 core worth of shares offloaded by promotors.
Biggest Promotor Buys
The highest amount of promotor buying was seen in Ambuja Cements Ltd., with promotor Harmonia Trade and Investment Ltd. buying shares in two tranches, one in April and other in March this year totalling to Rs 15,000 crore. The promotor's stake in the company now stands at 19.4% as on June 2024 versus 9.7% on March 2024.
This was followed by Tata Motors Ltd. and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. which saw Rs 2,900 crore and Rs 2,200 crore worth of stocks bought by promotors, respectively.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.