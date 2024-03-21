Small And Mid-Cap Promoters Cash In On Rally

Promoters of small- and mid-cap companies have offloaded stake worth over Rs 41,000 crore so far in the ongoing fiscal, taking advantage of the rally in the small- and mid-cap universe.

The Nifty mid-cap and small-cap indices rallied 76% and 61%, respectively, to their peak in FY24 before paring gains, following the market regulator's advisory to mutual funds, asking them to protect investor interest amid "froth" building up in small and mid caps.

The cumulative value of equity sale transactions by promoters (of small, mid-cap and large-cap companies) stood at over Rs 47,500 crore so far in the ongoing fiscal, while buy transactions totaled a little over Rs 7,800 crore, a study of NSE data for insider trade transactions by NDTV Profit Research showed.