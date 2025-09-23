SJVN, Tata Power, JSW Energy — CLSA Lifts Price Targets Amid India's Power Market Shifts

Multinational brokerage firm CLSA raised share price targets for SJVN Ltd., Tata Power Co., and JSW Energy Ltd., even as they imply potential downside from the current market price.

Analysts expect subdued returns in India's regulated power utilities stocks due to climate change-related demand weakness, but not a structural decline. "It's an opportunity to buy select utilities and catalysts," they said in a note.

India, the world's third largest power market, will likely see a demand uptick in the second half of the current fiscal. Electricity demand has been tepid in April-August due to higher-than-normal monsoon rains.

CLSA said a structural turn in the power sector equity upsides should benefit relatively inexpensive regulated utilities like NTPC Ltd., NHPC Ltd., and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company CESC Ltd., compared to merchant power like JSW Energy and coal-heavy Tata Power.

Nuclear power will be the next focus, where NTPC is likely to launch its first $6 billion project in September, reinforcing the view of it being CLSA's top energy security and transition pick, analysts said.

Analysts also highlighted CESC's entry into solar modules and cells, with the start of a solar module plant expected in the third quarter.