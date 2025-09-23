Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Adani Green, TCS, Paytm Shares In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Adani Green, TCS, Paytm Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.1% lower at 25,276.50 as of 6:40 am. Follow NDTV Profit's blog for real-time updates, analyst insights, stock picks, and all the share market, business and finance news.

23 Sep 2025, 08:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to open on a positive note on Tuesday. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to open on a positive note on Tuesday. (Photo: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The indices will likely open slightly higher. The Nifty 50 will get support at 25,200 and face resistance at 25,500. IT stocks including Infosys Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be in focus today's session as well.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Pre-Market Expert's View: Nifty Weekly Expiry In Focus; To Get Support at 25,200–25,150

"Nifty index is now at a pivotal juncture, navigating a key support zone of 25,000–25,200, where buyers are expected to defend aggressively. On the upside, 25,400–25,500 remains the near-term hurdle. A strong close above this band could unlock an advance toward 25,700–26,000, while failure to clear it may invite a brief pullback." 
Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
"As expiry unfolds, all eyes remain on the 25,100–25,150 zone, which is acting as near-term support. If the index manages to hold above these levels, it could provide near-term relief, while a breach may open the door to sharper swings and intensified market jitters, potentially paving the way for a retest of the psychologically important 25,000 mark — a level that could offer buy-on-dip opportunities if supported by strong volumes."
Hariprasad K, SEBI, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth

Anand Rathi IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering to raise Rs 745 crore through fresh issue of shares. The IPO will open on Sept. 23 and close on Sept. 25. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 393 and Rs 414 per share.

The IPO comprises only of fresh issue worth Rs 745 crore. The face value of the equity share is Rs 5 each.

Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors will manage the Anand Rathi IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

ALSO READ

Anand Rathi IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know
Opinion
Anand Rathi IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know
Read More

Stock Market News: Hunt For Strong Cash Flow Companies Expanding Market Presence, Says Kenneth Andrade

Indian consumer businesses that invest in new products and expand their presence in new markets are a good area for investor capital amid economic uncertainty, according to Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer of Old Bridge Mutual Fund.

"India will be a growth market. "You have to look for companies that generate cash flows, because that becomes growth capital in the next cycle," Andrade told NDTV Profit. "Domestic consumer businesses that invest in new products and new markets are the place to be. Indian corporates are now making models in this new regime," he added.

ALSO READ

Hunt For Strong Cash Flow Companies Expanding Market Presence, Says Kenneth Andrade
Opinion
Hunt For Strong Cash Flow Companies Expanding Market Presence, Says Kenneth Andrade
Read More

Wall Street To Tap Quants, Engineers In India After $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Wall Street banks are set to rely more on their Indian business support centers following President Donald Trump’s shock move to impose $100,000 fees on new applications to the widely used H-1B visa program.

US lenders including Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among the biggest employers of India’s so-called global capability centers, which handle operations from trading support and risk management to tech assistance. Staffed with software engineers, quants and accounting specialists, the centers offer low-cost services while giving firms access to skilled talent not readily available in their home markets.

ALSO READ

Wall Street To Tap Quants, Engineers In India After $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee
Opinion
Wall Street To Tap Quants, Engineers In India After $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee
Read More

Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE To Hold Special Diwali Trading Session On Oct 21 — Check Timings

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will hold a special Diwali muhurat trading session on Oct. 21, according to a circular issued by the bourse on Monday.

The trading session will commence at 1:45 pm, and last for an hour, according to the NSE circular. The ending time is stated as 2:45 pm.

Additionally, the trading modification end time is stated as 2:55 pm. "All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations," the circular further said.

ALSO READ

Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE To Hold Special Diwali Trading Session On Oct 21 — Check Timings
Opinion
Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE To Hold Special Diwali Trading Session On Oct 21 — Check Timings
Read More




Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT