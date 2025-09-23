Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Adani Green, TCS, Paytm Shares In Focus

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering to raise Rs 745 crore through fresh issue of shares. The IPO will open on Sept. 23 and close on Sept. 25. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 393 and Rs 414 per share.

The IPO comprises only of fresh issue worth Rs 745 crore. The face value of the equity share is Rs 5 each.

Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors will manage the Anand Rathi IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.