Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Adani Green, TCS, Paytm Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.1% lower at 25,276.50 as of 6:40 am. Follow NDTV Profit's blog for real-time updates, analyst insights, stock picks, and all the share market, business and finance news.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Pre-Market Expert's View: Nifty Weekly Expiry In Focus; To Get Support at 25,200–25,150
"Nifty index is now at a pivotal juncture, navigating a key support zone of 25,000–25,200, where buyers are expected to defend aggressively. On the upside, 25,400–25,500 remains the near-term hurdle. A strong close above this band could unlock an advance toward 25,700–26,000, while failure to clear it may invite a brief pullback."Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
"As expiry unfolds, all eyes remain on the 25,100–25,150 zone, which is acting as near-term support. If the index manages to hold above these levels, it could provide near-term relief, while a breach may open the door to sharper swings and intensified market jitters, potentially paving the way for a retest of the psychologically important 25,000 mark — a level that could offer buy-on-dip opportunities if supported by strong volumes."Hariprasad K, SEBI, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth
Anand Rathi IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering to raise Rs 745 crore through fresh issue of shares. The IPO will open on Sept. 23 and close on Sept. 25. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 393 and Rs 414 per share.
The IPO comprises only of fresh issue worth Rs 745 crore. The face value of the equity share is Rs 5 each.
Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors will manage the Anand Rathi IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.
Stock Market News: Hunt For Strong Cash Flow Companies Expanding Market Presence, Says Kenneth Andrade
Indian consumer businesses that invest in new products and expand their presence in new markets are a good area for investor capital amid economic uncertainty, according to Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer of Old Bridge Mutual Fund.
"India will be a growth market. "You have to look for companies that generate cash flows, because that becomes growth capital in the next cycle," Andrade told NDTV Profit. "Domestic consumer businesses that invest in new products and new markets are the place to be. Indian corporates are now making models in this new regime," he added.
Wall Street To Tap Quants, Engineers In India After $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee
Wall Street banks are set to rely more on their Indian business support centers following President Donald Trump’s shock move to impose $100,000 fees on new applications to the widely used H-1B visa program.
US lenders including Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among the biggest employers of India’s so-called global capability centers, which handle operations from trading support and risk management to tech assistance. Staffed with software engineers, quants and accounting specialists, the centers offer low-cost services while giving firms access to skilled talent not readily available in their home markets.
Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE To Hold Special Diwali Trading Session On Oct 21 — Check Timings
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will hold a special Diwali muhurat trading session on Oct. 21, according to a circular issued by the bourse on Monday.
The trading session will commence at 1:45 pm, and last for an hour, according to the NSE circular. The ending time is stated as 2:45 pm.
Additionally, the trading modification end time is stated as 2:55 pm. "All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations," the circular further said.